Artist Honors Filipino Heritage With Expressionist Techniques and Playful Compositions [Interview]

In the work of artist Gracinha “Inha” Arceo, women take center stage. After all, to the painter, her medium of choice is a vehicle for empowerment. On her canvases, Arceo makes room for connection and emotion, filling them with rich colors and thorough details that elevate the female characters, reminding us that few things are as brave as taking up space.

Sharing the spotlight is Arceo’s heritage. Born and raised in the Philippines, the artist aims to elevate Filipino art, expanding its footprint across the art world. Her work, which boasts a modern, expressionist appearance, is firmly rooted in authenticity, as well as a commitment to wellbeing and honest expression.

With authenticity comes vulnerability—which can be frightening—but rather than run, Arceo revels in it. Her cozy compositions depict everyday scenes, but in a way that adds a grandeur to things we may take for granted, like gathering with friends or enjoying breakfast. Other paintings depict dreamier moments, showing women dancing together in fields of flowers. The messaging is that women are never really alone, as they always have their community behind them. And at the same time, a woman herself is a full-fledged individual—no need for external entities to validate her choices and existence.

We had the chance to talk to the artist about what inspires her work, her favorite resources, and what is next for her. Read on for My Modern Met’s interview with Inha Arceo.

How did your artistic journey begin?

I grew up surrounded by the paintings of my great-grandfather and grandfather. As a child, they would often bring me into their studios, where I was exposed to their artistic practice, painting tools, and different mediums from an early age. I found so much joy in simply observing them create, until eventually I was given art materials of my own and began making drawings myself.

It wasn’t until 2020, at around 26 years old, that I seriously began creating paintings, sharing my work online, and accepting commissions from clients. I started with acrylic paintings focused on florals and figures, slowly discovering my own visual language through the process.

Finding my artistic identity took time, patience, and years of exploration. In 2024, I made the life-changing decision to leave my corporate career and pursue art full-time, dedicating myself fully to my practice and exhibition work. That same year, I had the opportunity to exhibit internationally in Madrid and Monaco—important milestones that deepened my confidence as an artist and expanded my perspective on sharing work across cultures.

In 2025, I mounted multiple solo and group exhibitions in Manila, continuing to grow my presence within the local art scene while refining my artistic voice. In 2026, I further developed my skills through formal studies at the Florence Academy of Art, while also exhibiting in Lisbon.

As my journey continues, 2026 also marks an exciting new chapter with upcoming exhibitions in New York City and London, alongside a major solo exhibition in Manila. Through each body of work, I hope to create pieces that feel honest, human, and deeply connected to personal growth, memory, and everyday life.

What inspires your compositions?

My work is deeply inspired by everyday life, allowing me to create a compelling blend of figurative subjects and expressionist techniques that result in a style that is both culturally rich and emotionally engaging. My figures radiate both energy and vulnerability, inviting viewers into intimate narratives shaped by daily experiences and human emotion—spaces where joy, strength, and self-discovery coexist. Through vivid colors and dynamic forms, I construct visual worlds where emotion becomes visible, and identity unfolds through movement and presence.

My vision is to help elevate Filipino art on the global contemporary stage while encouraging fellow Filipino artists to confidently share their own voices and stories. Through my work, I honor my heritage through a modern lens, grounded in authenticity, emotional honesty, and the belief that well-being is essential to meaningful creative expression.

Ultimately, I hope to reclaim painting as a space for empowerment, connection, and emotional expression — a space where people can feel seen, understood, and inspired.

What kind of painting do you like working with? And what do you like about it?

I enjoy working with acrylic paint because of its fast-drying nature and versatility. It allows me to work intuitively, layer quickly, and build compositions with energy and spontaneity. The medium makes it easier to experiment with color, texture, and movement while maintaining a dynamic creative process.

I also enjoy working with oil paint for its slower drying time, which allows for greater flexibility and refinement. Oil gives me the freedom to continuously blend, adjust, and rework a painting over a longer period, creating softer transitions and richer depth.

Working with both mediums allows me to balance immediacy and spontaneity with patience and control within my practice.

What kind of symbolism does color hold in your work?

Color plays a deeply symbolic role in my work, acting as an emotional language that amplifies the energy and vulnerability within my figures. Through vivid and expressive palettes, I transform everyday moments into emotionally charged spaces where feelings, memories, and identity become visible. Warm tones often represent intimacy, vitality, and human connection, while contrasting and layered colors reflect complexity, movement, and personal growth.

Rather than using color realistically, I use it intuitively, allowing emotion to guide my choices. This expressive approach strengthens the sense of movement and atmosphere within my paintings, creating works that feel alive, immersive, and deeply human. Rooted in both personal experience and cultural influence, my use of color becomes a way of communicating joy, resilience, self-discovery, and the emotional richness of daily life.

What is your creative process like?

My creative process continues to evolve in every artwork that I create while maintaining signature styles I am known for, such as my vibrant palette, some pop culture references, and the muses I use.

I play around with my styles to ensure I am able to express my ideas properly and clearly on canvas. Sometimes, I feel as if I get too lost in the process, which makes me feel stuck—but it also surprises me how I am able to finish a piece by trusting the process. I feel that with patience and a lot of discipline (in your craft), you are able to discover more new things about yourself and your art.

What do you hope people will take away from your work?

Through my work, I hope people are able to feel a sense of connection—both to themselves and to the shared emotions found within everyday life. I want my paintings to remind viewers that vulnerability, joy, growth, and self-discovery can exist all at once, and that even ordinary moments can hold deep emotional meaning.

I hope my work encourages people to slow down, reflect, and embrace their own experiences with honesty and compassion. Through expressive figures, movement, and color, I aim to create spaces that feel alive, emotionally open, and deeply human.

As a Filipino artist, I also hope my work inspires others to take pride in their identity, voice, and personal stories. Ultimately, I want my paintings to leave people feeling seen, empowered, and emotionally connected—not only to the work itself, but also to their own inner world.

What is next for you?

As I continue to grow as an artist, I hope to further explore oil painting and sculpture as ways to bring more depth, texture, and emotional richness into my work. These mediums allow me to slow down, refine my process, and expand my figurative and expressionist language in more immersive ways.

Looking ahead, I aim to continue expanding onto the international contemporary art scene while sharing Filipino stories and perspectives through my work. In 2026, I will be exhibiting in New York City and London, alongside a major solo exhibition in Manila—milestones that mark an exciting new chapter in my artistic journey.

Inha Arceo: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Inha Arceo.

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