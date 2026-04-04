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Artist Creates Multi-Layered Paintings Steeped With Personal Memories That Build on Each Other

By Emma Taggart on April 4, 2026

Multi-Layered Paintings by Nana Funo

Shaped by her personal history, Japanese artist Nana Funo creates paintings that capture her memories and experiences in their layers. Each complex work is built with overlapping motifs in acrylic paint, evoking the depth of woven tapestries, where each textile tells a story.

Funo starts with an initial base image, which she then covers with layers of paint depicting recurring motifs like figures, animals, flora, and fauna. She explains, “Things that existed long ago, things that most people no longer remember are sealed within the image, and these become the substance from which new stories arise.”

One painting, titled Fish Seed, Fruit Bones, and Things I Forget as Time Passes, is inspired by Funo’s desire to preserve precious memories of her young son. It features stylized flora that represent pine trees and mistletoe near her home, where the two spent many days walking hand in hand.

Funo has always used art to express how she sees the world. “Ever since I was a child, drawing and painting has been a natural part of my life,” she reveals. “I have repeatedly depicted the beauty and loneliness of the world, as if ruminating on them over and over again. It is through this that I have finally come to accept and affirm the fact that I am alive and am inevitably destined to die. Sometimes I feel the presence of something enormous and powerful, wondering why simply painting lines and applying color instills me with such joy and fulfillment.” She adds, “Painting means the world to me.”

Funo’s striking paintings were recently exhibited at Tomio Koyama Gallery in Tokyo for her solo exhibition, I Can Go There. So Can You. Check out more of her work on Instagram.

Shaped by her personal history, Japanese artist Nana Funo creates paintings that capture her memories and experiences in their layers.

Multi-Layered Paintings by Nana Funo

Each complex work is built with overlapping motifs in acrylic paint, evoking the depth of woven tapestries, where each textile tells a story.

Multi-Layered Paintings by Nana Funo

Multi-Layered Paintings by Nana Funo

Multi-Layered Paintings by Nana Funo

Multi-Layered Paintings by Nana Funo

Multi-Layered Paintings by Nana Funo

Multi-Layered Paintings by Nana Funo

Nana Funo: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nana Funo.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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