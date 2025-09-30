Artist Combines Asian-American Roots and Psychedelic Visuals To Create Uniquely Vibrant Paintings

Artist Lauren YS creates art that brings a brightly colored universe to life. The vibrant shades are much more than just alluring visuals; they are also vessels for telling stories about queer identities, social justice, self-discovery, and reclamation. Based in Los Angeles, the work of the Chinese-American creative comes across as both a dreamy portal into a fantasy world and a rally cry for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.

The artist draws from both their heritage and the street art techniques of Southern California, as well as their thorough knowledge of literature, illustration, comics, and animation. “The content of my work often has to do with various nodes of the queer and mixed-Asian identity, confronting questions of selfhood and expansiveness,” the artist told Canvas Rebel. “My characters often appear as part-creature or evolved from ancient Chinese mythology, and I love bringing a psychedelic flair to all of my work.”

One of the pieces that best captures this sentiment is Oracle Bone, which depicts someone covertly taking a peek with a look of suspicion. “Peering through a veil, this character challenges the viewer as viewer of the viewer—a commentary on the anxiety of being perceived along various lines,” writes the artist. “This piece explores the tension of the mixed-race experience, and being made to feel at times like a voyeur of my own heritage. I tried to capture the deeply sinister feeling I have surrounding the phenomenon of in-fighting between people of color that occurs when we fall prey to the games of greater horrors at work. Script from the Oracle Bones, which bore the earliest known significant corpus of ancient Chinese writing, are tattooed on the character’s fingers as they draw the veil open—a gesture towards the authenticity of blood as it contrasts with the palimpsest of identity.”

Despite their seemingly sci-fi nature, many of YS’ works are often born from unique interpretations of earthly events. For example, Sundown, a vibrant and fashionable portrait of a forward-facing character was inspired by a visit to a ranch in New Mexico. While there, the artist saw “the tarantulas were migrating slowly across the plains, searching for one another,” and incorporated this visual into the clothing and accessories of the protagonist.

Meanwhile, Sana Sana offers a creative way to make an ephemeral piece live forever, serving as commentary on the relationship between street art and its environment. The painting depicts a truck that YS painted in Mexico City in 2023, but the artwork has long been lost. “The truck was tagged a few years later, so I made a painting to reclaim it, paying homage to the cycle of renewal, destruction, and the scars left behind, both on people and the urban landscape,” they write. The title of the piece refers to a local phrase meaning means “heal, heal,” which people say when rubbing someone’s injuries or a body part that aches.

Ultimately, whether within the walls of a gallery or on a mural in LA’s Chinatown, YS’ work sends a comforting message—no one is alone in their search for identity, dignity, and love. There are plenty of people willing to join and support you in that pursuit and to acknowledge your scars. After all, it’s a battle mankind has fought for millennia and will continue to do so for years to come. If anything, YS builds a brightly colored bridge between past and future.

To stay up to date with the artist, follow Lauren YS on Instagram.

Lauren YS: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Corey Helford Gallery/Chummy Press.

