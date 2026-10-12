Home / Art History / Impressionism

Monet’s Painting of a Normandy Landscape Heads To Auction, Expected To Fetch Nearly $20 Million

By Linnea Pejcha on October 12, 2026
Claude Monet Painting.

“Cliffside at Pourville,” Claude Monet, circa 1882, oil on canvas, 59 x 100 cm, estimated at between 11 and 15 million euros. (Photo: © Christie’s Images Limited 2026)

Few artists captured the fleeting effects of light quite like Claude Monet. Now, nearly 100 years after the famed painter’s death in Giverny in 1926, his painting Bord des falaises à Pourville (or Cliffside at Pourville), is heading to auction at Christie’s. The celebrated work, which Monet painted in the seaside town of Pourville in Normandy, France, is expected to sell for €11 million to €15 million ($12.67 million to $17.27 million).

The landscape painting, which depicts the cliffs of Normandy in sweeping pastel hues, comes from the collection of the Durand-Ruel family. Paul Durand-Ruel was a renowned art dealer whose support of the Impressionists helped transform the movement into a commercial success. Titled Durand-Ruel, Generations of Vision, the sale will feature 62 paintings from the family’s collection, including works by Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Alfred Sisley, Gustave Loiseau, Henry Moret, and Pablo Picasso. Coinciding with Art Basel Paris, the auction also serves as a fitting tribute during the centenary of Monet’s death.

In Bord des falaises à Pourville, Monet renders the Normandy coastline with loose, layered brushstrokes that dissolve the boundaries between sea, sky, and land. Soft blues and pale pinks drift across the horizon, while the lush greens of the cliffs anchor the composition, demonstrating the artist’s enduring fascination with changing light and atmosphere. Although painted with expressive brushwork, the composition faithfully captures the distinctive cliffs of Pourville, reflecting Monet’s careful observation of the landscape during his time along the Normandy coast.

Durand-Ruel’s influence on the art market of the late-19th and early-20th centuries is difficult to overstate. He championed Monet, Renoir, Pissarro, Sisley, and other artists at a time when their work found little support from critics or collectors. In doing so, he helped establish the market for Impressionism. As Christie’s notes in the sale catalogue, the family continued that commitment across five generations, assembling a collection that reflects both their discerning eye and their lasting role in shaping art history.

Nearly a century after Monet’s death, Bord des falaises à Pourville remains a testament to the Impressionist master’s ability to transform an everyday coastal scene into a luminous study of light and color. Its appearance at auction not only celebrates one of his beloved landscapes but also honors the legacy of the family whose unwavering support helped Impressionism flourish.

The collection will be exhibited at Christie’s Paris from October 16 through 21 ahead of the live auction on October 22.

Christie’s: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Source: Claude Monet à Pourville

Related Articles:

Monet Paintings Hidden for 100 Years Resurface at an Auction in Paris

Monet’s Dreamlike, Venice-Inspired Paintings Are Now on Display in San Francisco

See How a Textile Artist Transforms Monet’s Garden Into Lush Painterly Embroidery

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Monet’s Dreamlike, Venice-Inspired Paintings Are Now on Display in San Francisco
Monet’s Venetian Cityscapes Are Coming to the Brooklyn Museum
Camille Pissarro’s First Major U.S. Retrospective in Over 40 Years Will Open This Month
Claude Monet’s Stepdaughter Finally Gains Recognition in First-Ever U.S. Show
Spanish Painting Hidden for 140 Years Is Now on Public View for the First Time Ever
Monet Painting Gifted to Churchill Is on Display in London

More on My Modern Met

Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” Hides Atmospheric Physics
After Being Postponed for 120 Years, Monet’s ‘Thames’ Paintings Will Finally Exhibit in London
Monet’s Painting of the Seine River Sells at Auction for $18.5 Million
Stolen Van Gogh Painting Recovered in an IKEA Bag Will Go on Display
Long-Unseen ‘Water Lilies’ Painting by Monet Sells for $74 Million
Rare Footage From 1915 Captures Claude Monet Painting at His Gardens in Giverny

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.