Japanese artist Ayumi Tsuchiya creates playful, interactive sculptures and installations that explore sound and movement. From a chair that opens and closes like a flower to a series of giant wooden cogs that play music, each piece encourages childlike curiosity and exploration.

In 2008, Tsuchiya chose to leave her corporate job to study spatial design at Tama Art University, where she began developing her whimsical ideas. Today, her handcrafted works are exhibited in museums, science centers, and art events, and she collaborates with companies including MUJI, Karimoku, Benesse, and Tokyo Disney Resort.

Tsuchiya is largely self-taught in woodworking, making her imaginative, tactile work even more impressive. Her Thumbelina Chair, designed in 2019, invites you to experience the world from the perspective of the tiny character it takes its name from. As you sit down, its wooden “petals” gently fold around you, creating a cozy, cocoon-like enclosure.

Another standout piece is the Gear Music Box, a giant, interactive wooden instrument operated by turning a hand crank. Each oversized wooden gear is tuned to a different note. As you turn the hand crank, the gears rotate, and the wooden balls placed between their teeth strike the mechanisms to produce sound. By moving the balls into different positions, you can change the note sequence and compose your own melodies.

Over time, Tsuchiya noticed a fascinating difference between how kids and adults approach her work. While children tend to engage with it instinctively, adults are often more cautious. “Children are geniuses,” says Tsuchiya. “That’s not to say adults aren’t—it’s just that because they understand the rules of society and try to live by common sense, they seek an explanation first. Through my work, I hope that adults, in particular, will reconnect with the sensibility that lies dormant within them.”

Check out some of Tsuchiya’s brilliant work below, and find more on her website.

Japanese artist Ayumi Tsuchiya creates playful, interactive sculptures and installations that explore sound and movement.

Each handcrafted piece encourages childlike curiosity and exploration.

Watch how the artist’s imaginative designs work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by つちやあゆみ (@ayumi._.tsuchiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by つちやあゆみ (@ayumi._.tsuchiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by つちやあゆみ (@ayumi._.tsuchiya)

Ayumi Tsuchiya: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ayumi Tsuchiya.

Related Articles :

Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculpture Made of Delicately Stacked Steel Rings

Woodcarver Designs Whimsical Kinetic Sculptures Featuring Lovable Characters

Kinetic Sculpture Replicates a Bird Flapping Its Wings Using Popsicle Sticks

Wooden Infinite Loop Installation Invites Public to Lounge and Play All at Once