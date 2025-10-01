Home / Art / Painting

Camille Pissarro’s First Major U.S. Retrospective in Over 40 Years Will Open This Month

By Eva Baron on October 1, 2025
"Hoar-Frost, Peasant Girl Making a Fire," 1888. (Photo: akg-images / Laurent Lecat)

“Hoar-Frost, Peasant Girl Making a Fire,” 1888. (Photo: akg-images / Laurent Lecat)

When listing Impressionist artists, Édouard Manet, Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Camille Pissarro typically appear toward the top. But, when compared to his peers, Pissarro is often considered the “first Impressionist,” not just by art historians, but by fellow artist Paul Cézanne. It’s fitting, then, that Pissarro is the sole subject of an upcoming exhibition about Impressionism, opening at the Denver Art Museum later this month.

As his first major U.S. exhibition in over 40 years, The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism offers a sweeping overview of the artist’s impact upon one of the world’s most beloved art movements. The show gathers more than 80 paintings from nearly 50 international museums and private collections, illuminating the breadth and versatility of Pissarro’s practice. Paintings such as The Studio at Éragny demonstrates the artist’s command over texture and color, thanks in no small part to his loose brushstrokes and their expert placement across the canvas. View from my Window, Éragny may depict the same setting; but being created a few years prior, it betrays Pissarro’s experimentation with pointillistic surfaces, another prominent aesthetic during the late 19th century.

If these paintings from Éragny are any indication, Pissarro’s oeuvre revolves heavily around place and landscape. Pissarro lived in Éragny from 1884 until his death in 1903, dedicating countless artworks to the small village in northern France. Paris, of course, served as another source of inspiration, challenging the artist to further sharpen his architectural skills. The Pont-Neuf, painted just two years before his death, showcases one of the city’s many bridges, populated with crowds and horse-drawn carriages. In the distance are several Haussmannian buildings, filtered through such soft brushstrokes that they almost resemble a mirage. Morning Sun in the Rue Saint-Honoré is similar, unveiling a distinctly urban scene that fits nicely within the broader “flâneur” movement of that era.

Accompanying The Honest Eye is an assortment of public programming, in which curators, art historians, and even a horticulturalist discuss Pissarro’s work. One lecture explores Pissarro’s Caribbean roots, given that he was born on the island of St. Thomas in what was then the Danish West Indies (now the U.S. Virgin Islands). Another considers how the artist’s Impressionistic landscapes continue to “shape and challenge contemporary ideas of wildness, cultivation, and beauty,” according to the Denver Art Museum.

“A versatile artist, Pissarro embodied the role of insider, contributing to the establishment of Impressionism as a coherent avant-garde phenomenon while maintaining his artistic independence as he eschewed his peers’ choice of upper-class subject matter to depict scenes of the mundane,” the museum writes. “The Honest Eye reflects this dichotomy.”

The exhibition’s painted landscapes, cities, and portraits all reveal an artist influenced by many subjects and themes. The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism will open at the Denver Art Museum on October 25, 2025. The exhibition will be on view through February 8, 2026.

The first major U.S. retrospective of Camille Pissarro in over 40 years will open later this month at the Denver Art Museum.

"The Studio at Éragny, Pear Trees in Bloom," 1894. (Photo: Heritage Images / Fine Art Images)

“The Studio at Éragny, Pear Trees in Bloom,” 1894. (Photo: Heritage Images / Fine Art Images)

"View from my Window, Éragny," 1886. (Photo: akg-images)

“View from my Window, Éragny,” 1886. (Photo: akg-images)

"Pont Boieldieu, Rouen, Rainy Weather," 1896. (Photo: Bridgeman Images)

“Pont Boieldieu, Rouen, Rainy Weather,” 1896. (Photo: Bridgeman Images)

"The Pont-Neuf, Afternoon, Sunlight," 1901. (Photo: bpk / Philadelphia Museum of Art / Art Resource, NY)

“The Pont-Neuf, Afternoon, Sunlight,” 1901. (Photo: bpk / Philadelphia Museum of Art / Art Resource, NY)

"Lordship Lane Station, East Dulwich," 1871. (Photo: akg-images)

“Lordship Lane Station, East Dulwich,” 1871. (Photo: akg-images)

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism gathers more than 80 artworks, offering a sweeping overview of the artist’s influential practice and enduring impact.

"The Garden of Les Mathurins, property of the Deraismes Sisters, Pontoise," 1876. (Photo: akg-images / De Agostini Picture Lib. / J.E. Bulloz)

“The Garden of Les Mathurins, property of the Deraismes Sisters, Pontoise,” 1876. (Photo: akg-images / De Agostini Picture Lib. / J.E. Bulloz)

"Young Peasant Girl Wearing a Straw Hat," 1881. (Photo: National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.)

“Young Peasant Girl Wearing a Straw Hat,” 1881. (Photo: National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.)

"The Roofs of Old Rouen, Notre-Dame Cathedral, Overcast Sky," 1896. (Photo: akg-images)

“The Roofs of Old Rouen, Notre-Dame Cathedral, Overcast Sky,” 1896. (Photo: akg-images)

"Hoar-Frost at Ennery," 1873. (Photo: akg-images / De Agostini Picture Lib. / G. Dagli Orti)

“Hoar-Frost at Ennery,” 1873. (Photo: akg-images / De Agostini Picture Lib. / G. Dagli Orti)

"Morning Sun in the Rue Saint-Honoré," 1898. (Photo: akg-images)

“Morning Sun in the Rue Saint-Honoré,” 1898. (Photo: akg-images)

"Self-Portrait," 1873. (Photo: akg-images / Laurent Lecat)

“Self-Portrait,” 1873. (Photo: akg-images / Laurent Lecat)

Exhibition Information:
The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism
October 25, 2025–February 8, 2026
Denver Art Museum
100 W 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver, CO 80204

Denver Art Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Denver Art Museum.

Related Articles:

Claude Monet’s Stepdaughter Finally Gains Recognition in First-Ever U.S. Show

Splendorous Oil Paintings Evoke the Transcendent Joy of Being Immersed in Nature

Abstract Painter Creates Colorful Works Inspired by the Beauty of Stained Glass

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Monumental Mandala-Like Paintings Explore the Vastness of Spirituality
Frida Kahlo Painting Could Break Art Record for Female Artists by Selling for up to $60 Million
Paintings Scattered With Colorful Eggshells Convey Life’s Fragility and Resilience in One [Interview]
Artist Conjures Surreal, Futuristic Worlds Populated By a Lone Astronaut
Artist Celebrates Pueblo Architecture in Minimalist, Color-Blocked Paintings
Simple Pastel Paintings Celebrate Everyday Life With Quiet Tenderness

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Intricate Portraits Painted on Persian Rugs Link the Past to the Present
Ed Sheeran Showcases His Splatter Paintings for the First Time in London Exhibition
Artist Meditates Upon Postcolonial Identity With Hybrid Paintings [Interview]
Artist Creates Dark Canvases Dripping With Vibrant Streaks of Paint
High School “Loner” Paints Stunning Portraits To Reconnect With Peers Before Graduation
Three Inspiring Online Art Classes You Can Do Outdoors

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.