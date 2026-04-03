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See How a Textile Artist Transforms Monet’s Garden Into Lush Painterly Embroidery

By Emma Taggart on April 3, 2026

Nymphéas Beyond by Kathrin Marchenko

Textile artist Kathrin Marchenko is celebrated for her ethereal, large-scale embroidery designs that transform the traditional craft into striking contemporary art. Her latest piece, titled Nymphéas Beyond, is a stunning, Monet-inspired textile water lily scene stitched onto framed tulle.

Made from multiple yarns in varying colors and textures, Nymphéas Beyond beautifully captures the quality of an impressionist painting. The striking 110 × 280 centimeter (3.6 x 9.2 feet) piece forms part of Marchenko’s ongoing exploration of embroidery as a painterly medium. It’s a stunning example of how the artist creates textile “brushstrokes,” revealing just how expressive the art of embroidery can be.

Marchenko drew inspiration from the colors, light, and forms found in nature. “We even created a small garden at home, planting real greenery to immerse ourselves in the atmosphere,” she tells My Modern Met. “I also spent time in the garden of Claude Monet, observing the space, the light, and his works—it was something I deeply admired and it became an important personal source of inspiration.”

Created over several weeks, Nymphéas Beyond reflects the slow, deliberate process of transformation that Marchenko finds especially rewarding. “What I enjoyed most about the process was this gradual transformation: starting from very delicate, almost invisible stitches, and slowly developing a rich, immersive surface where the threads begin to feel like brushstrokes.”

Check out Nymphéas Beyond below and find more of Marchenko’s beautiful work on Instagram. And if you’re interested in mastering embroidery, Marchenko’s upcoming online course will teach you all you need to know.

Embroidery artist Kathrin Marchenko created this stunning, Monet-inspired textile water lily scene stitched onto tulle.

Nymphéas Beyond by Kathrin Marchenko

It’s a stunning example of how the artist creates textile “brushstrokes,” revealing just how expressive the art of embroidery can be.

Nymphéas Beyond by Kathrin Marchenko

Nymphéas Beyond by Kathrin Marchenko

Nymphéas Beyond by Kathrin Marchenko

Watch how Marchenko stitched Nymphéas Beyond.

Kathrin Marchenko: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kathrin Marchenko.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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