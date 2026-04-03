See How a Textile Artist Transforms Monet’s Garden Into Lush Painterly Embroidery

Textile artist Kathrin Marchenko is celebrated for her ethereal, large-scale embroidery designs that transform the traditional craft into striking contemporary art. Her latest piece, titled Nymphéas Beyond, is a stunning, Monet-inspired textile water lily scene stitched onto framed tulle.

Made from multiple yarns in varying colors and textures, Nymphéas Beyond beautifully captures the quality of an impressionist painting. The striking 110 × 280 centimeter (3.6 x 9.2 feet) piece forms part of Marchenko’s ongoing exploration of embroidery as a painterly medium. It’s a stunning example of how the artist creates textile “brushstrokes,” revealing just how expressive the art of embroidery can be.

Marchenko drew inspiration from the colors, light, and forms found in nature. “We even created a small garden at home, planting real greenery to immerse ourselves in the atmosphere,” she tells My Modern Met. “I also spent time in the garden of Claude Monet, observing the space, the light, and his works—it was something I deeply admired and it became an important personal source of inspiration.”

Created over several weeks, Nymphéas Beyond reflects the slow, deliberate process of transformation that Marchenko finds especially rewarding. “What I enjoyed most about the process was this gradual transformation: starting from very delicate, almost invisible stitches, and slowly developing a rich, immersive surface where the threads begin to feel like brushstrokes.”

Check out Nymphéas Beyond below and find more of Marchenko’s beautiful work on Instagram. And if you’re interested in mastering embroidery, Marchenko’s upcoming online course will teach you all you need to know.

Embroidery artist Kathrin Marchenko created this stunning, Monet-inspired textile water lily scene stitched onto tulle.

It’s a stunning example of how the artist creates textile “brushstrokes,” revealing just how expressive the art of embroidery can be.

Watch how Marchenko stitched Nymphéas Beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embroidery on tulle (@kathrin_marchenko)

Kathrin Marchenko: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kathrin Marchenko.