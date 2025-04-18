Haunting Portrait of Palestinian Boy Named 2025 World Press Photo of the Year

Once again, an image of the human cost of war was named World Press Photo of the Year. In 2024, Mohammed Salem's haunting photo of a woman cradling her dead niece, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes, was honored with the prize. And in 2025, Samar Abu Elouf gives a glimpse of the reality for children who may have made it out of Gaza alive, but will be forever be marked by these horrific events.

The Palestinian photographer, who evacuated Gaza in 2023, won the prestigious photojournalism award for her striking portrait of 9-year-old Mahmoud Ajjour, who lost his arms and injured other limbs trying to help his family flee during an Israeli attack. He was evacuated, along with his family, to Qatar and now lives in the photographer's apartment complex. Though he's alive, his life is forever changed both physically and emotionally, as he learns to adapt to life without his arms and hopes to one day get prosthetics. The photo, taken for The New York Times, is part of Elouf's work in documenting the lives of wounded Gazans who have made it out alive.

“The Photo of the Year is a portrait of a boy wearing a tank top; he's facing a window and a warm light shines on him casting a soft shadow on one side of his face. His young age, and beautiful features, are really in contrast with his melancholy expression. You then realize with a shock that he is missing his arms,” explains global jury chair, Lucy Conticello, director of photography for M, Le Monde‘s weekend magazine.

“This young boy's life deserves to be understood, and this picture does what great photojournalism can do: provide a layered entry point into a complex story, and the incentive to prolong one's encounter with that story. In my opinion, this image by Samar Abu Elouf was a clear winner from the start.”

In addition to Elouf's winning image, two others were selected as finalists for World Press Photo of the Year. John Moore‘s work on Chinese immigrants entering the United States from Mexico and Musuk Nolte‘s examination of how droughts have impacted life along the Brazilian Amazon were singled out for their exceptional quality.

“When the global jury got down to selecting the different contenders for Photo of the Year, we started with a wide selection from each of the six regions,” shares Conticello. “Three topics emerged from that pool that define the 2025 World Press Photo edition: conflict, migration, and climate change. Another way of seeing them is as stories of resilience, family, and community.”

