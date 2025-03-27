20 Powerful Winners of the 2025 World Press Photo Contest Show the Stories Shaping Our World

The prestigious World Press Photo Contest has announced the winners of its 2025 competition, highlighting more photojournalistic talent than ever. This year, 42 winners from 30 countries were recognized for their talent and courage in creating striking visuals that bring global news to the forefront.

For this 68th edition of the contest, winners were selected from 59,320 entries by 3,778 photographers from 141 countries. To highlight global talent and demonstrate the stories that affect the entire world, the competition is broken into six regions. While this has been a policy since 2021, this year's contest is the first time that three winners were named in the Single Image and Stories subdivisions. Opening up the contest in this manner just shows the strength of the competition.

“We made our choices with an eye on the final mix. As much as the World Press Photo Contest award is an immense recognition for photographers, often working under difficult circumstances, it is also a recap of the world's major events, however incomplete,” says Global jury chair, Lucy Conticello, director of photography for M, Le Monde‘s weekend magazine. “As a jury we were looking for pictures that people can start conversations around.”

From devastating images of Gaza under attack to the Secret Service escorting Donald Trump after an assassination attempt, political turmoil dominates the winning photographs. Climate change is not far behind, with stories on flooding in Brazil and typhoons in the Philippines spotlighting the extreme weather that is unfortunately becoming the norm. But beyond that, the winners touch on myriad topics from Indigenous rights and LGBTQI+ issues to the plight of refugees and the fight for better working conditions.

“We live in a time when it is easier than ever to look away, to scroll past, to disengage. But these images do not let us do that,” shares Joumana El Zein Khoury, executive director of the World Press Photo. “They cut through the noise, forcing us to acknowledge what is unfolding, even when it is uncomfortable, even when it makes us question the world we live in—and our own role within it.”

These images will gain even more reach as they join the World Press Photo annual traveling exhibition, which visits over 60 locations around the world. Scroll down to see some of our favorite winners and stay tuned for the April 17 announcement of the World Press Photo of the Year.

