Artist Transforms Ordinary Household Objects Into Visually Satisfying Arrangements

By Margherita Cole on August 9, 2021
Colorful Arrangements by Adam Hillman

Artist Adam Hillman has a way of finding hidden beauty in ordinary objects. He uses items like toothpicks, buttons, and forks to create mesmerizing flat lay art. By arranging each piece according to its shape and color, he creates psychedelic compositions that are hard to look away from.

In the world of Hillman, dozens of sewing pins transform into a labyrinthine maze, rainbow paperclips create a hexagonal pattern, and LEGOs should always be grouped according to hue. It is his consistent use of organization—especially as it relates to color—that makes each work so pleasing to viewers.

While he can use many of his materials as-is for the flat lay art, others have to be modified to fit the artist's vision. In an arrangement of crayons, for instance, Hillman cleanly cuts the paper wrapping around each utensil to create a uniform zig-zag design. Similarly, in another piece, he painted numerous U.S. quarters in different colors to make a whimsical pyramid. These clever touches enhance the hypnotizing effect of these images.

You can purchase prints of Hillman's arrangements via Society6, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Artist Adam Hillman creates mesmerizing arrangements using ordinary household objects.

Watch these videos to see Hillman's process:

 

Adam Hillman: Society6 | Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adam Hillman.

