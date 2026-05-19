Research shows that looking at art can be good for your health, and now, famous paintings can literally help heal your wounds. BAND-AID recently collaborated with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to launch a series of flower-themed adhesive bandages featuring details from famous paintings by Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, and Odilon Redon.

The pack of 50 bandages in assorted sizes lets you wear a little part of The Met’s impressive collection. The designs include Claude Monet’s Water Lilies, Vincent van Gogh’s Irises, and Odilon Redon’s Bouquet of Flowers. They let you show off your love of art while keeping cuts and scrapes protected. They’re even made with flexible Memory Weave fabric for maximum comfort.

The new art-inspired bandages mark the second collaboration between BAND-AID and The Met. In 2025, the bandage company released a popular collection inspired by three works by Japanese ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai, including his iconic woodcut print, The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

“[Our] BAND-AID® Brand collaboration celebrates highlights from The Met collection—from the colorful floral paintings of Monet, Redon, and Van Gogh to Hokusai’s dynamic woodblock prints,” said Josh Romm, The Met’s head of global licensing and partnerships. “These artists, working in different eras and traditions, are connected by a shared fascination with the natural world. Translating their works into a unique format—bandages—allows a whole new way to appreciate and live with art every day.”

You can now get a pack of these art-inspired adhesive bandages at BAND-AID’s website. For the previous BAND-AID collaboration with The Met, you can find the artistic adhesive bandages on Amazon, Target, and CVS.

BAND-AID recently collaborated with The Met to launch a series of floral, art-themed adhesive bandages.

The designs let you heal wounds with Claude Monet’s Water Lilies, Vincent van Gogh’s Irises, and Odilon Redon’s Bouquet of Flowers.

The pack of 50 bandages in assorted sizes lets you wear a little part of The Met’s impressive collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAND-AID® Brand (@bandaidbrand)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAND-AID® Brand (@bandaidbrand)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAND-AID® Brand (@bandaidbrand)

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