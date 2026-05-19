My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Design / Creative Products

The Met x BAND-AID Unveil Art Bandages That Let You Heal Wounds With Famous Paintings

By Emma Taggart on May 19, 2026

BAND-AID x The Met Art Bandages

Research shows that looking at art can be good for your health, and now, famous paintings can literally help heal your wounds. BAND-AID recently collaborated with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to launch a series of flower-themed adhesive bandages featuring details from famous paintings by Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, and Odilon Redon.

The pack of 50 bandages in assorted sizes lets you wear a little part of The Met’s impressive collection. The designs include Claude Monet’s Water Lilies, Vincent van Gogh’s Irises, and Odilon Redon’s Bouquet of Flowers. They let you show off your love of art while keeping cuts and scrapes protected. They’re even made with flexible Memory Weave fabric for maximum comfort.

The new art-inspired bandages mark the second collaboration between BAND-AID and The Met. In 2025, the bandage company released a popular collection inspired by three works by Japanese ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai, including his iconic woodcut print, The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

“[Our] BAND-AID® Brand collaboration celebrates highlights from The Met collection—from the colorful floral paintings of Monet, Redon, and Van Gogh to Hokusai’s dynamic woodblock prints,” said Josh Romm, The Met’s head of global licensing and partnerships. “These artists, working in different eras and traditions, are connected by a shared fascination with the natural world. Translating their works into a unique format—bandages—allows a whole new way to appreciate and live with art every day.”

You can now get a pack of these art-inspired adhesive bandages at BAND-AID’s website. For the previous BAND-AID collaboration with The Met, you can find the artistic adhesive bandages on Amazon, Target, and CVS.

BAND-AID recently collaborated with The Met to launch a series of floral, art-themed adhesive bandages.

BAND-AID x The Met Art Bandages

The designs let you heal wounds with Claude Monet’s Water Lilies, Vincent van Gogh’s Irises, and Odilon Redon’s Bouquet of Flowers.

BAND-AID x The Met Art Bandages

BAND-AID x The Met Art Bandages

BAND-AID x The Met Art Bandages

The pack of 50 bandages in assorted sizes lets you wear a little part of The Met’s impressive collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BAND-AID® Brand (@bandaidbrand)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BAND-AID® Brand (@bandaidbrand)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BAND-AID® Brand (@bandaidbrand)

BAND-AID: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

The Story and Inspiration Behind Claude Monet’s Iconic ‘Water Lilies’ Series

New Research Reveals Vincent van Gogh’s Famous Blue ‘Irises’ Were Originally Purple

Exploring the Otherworldly Symbolist Work of French Artist Odilon Redon

Vans and MoMA Join Forces For an Artistic Collection of Shoes and Apparel

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can Build and Code Your Own NASA Perseverance Rover With This DIY Kit
Clever Tissue Box Turns Tissues Into the Flowing Skirt of a Ballerina Every Time You Pull One Out
Beautiful Louis Vuitton Pocket Watch Offers Immersive View of Mt. Fuji
Water-Powered Fireplace Reinvents Fire With Cold Flames and Ambient Magic
Glowing Little Jelly Blob Responds To Touch by Changing Its Surface Texture, Temperature, and Personality
LEGO and Crocs Turn the Beloved Brick-Shaped Toys Into Quirky Clogs

More on My Modern Met

Classic Bic Ballpoint Pen Reimagined as a Giant Lamp for 75th Anniversary
Ingenious LED Banner Lets You Know When the Next Train Is Coming Before You Go Out the Door
Best of 2025: 40 Creative Products That Earned a Spot in Our Cart This Year
Takashi Murakami’s Vibrant Art Adds Visual Joy to Phone Cases in New CASETiFY Collab
MoMA and Mattel Reimagine Classic Toys and Games With an Artist-Inspired Twist
10 Tools You’ll Need To Outfit a Home Bar and Sip Tasty Cocktails on Your Couch

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.