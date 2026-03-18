Beautiful Louis Vuitton Pocket Watch Offers Immersive View of Mt. Fuji

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton knows a thing or two about elevating watches. The brand’s Escales Autour du Monde collection embodies that perfectly, consisting of intricate timepieces inspired by destinations around the world. Now, after stops in the Amazon rainforest and Paris, LV is journeying to Japan for the newest addition to its watchmaking line.

Complete with a 50mm white gold case, the Escale au Mont Fuji watch proves that functionality and artistry can—and should—go hand in hand. Nothing showcases that better than the watch’s face, celebrating the iconic Mt. Fuji. The mountain’s snow-covered peak pierces through a serene morning sky, which is composed of 33 distinct colors. Achieving the horizon’s gradation took more than 300 hours of meticulous enamel work and repeated kiln firings, boasting the craftsmanship necessary to produce the watch.

Framing the rest of the composition are engraved cherry blossoms and a calm body of water, its reflection mimicking the rosy skies above. A wooden vessel sails across the waves, steered by the mythical Ebisu, a figure in Japanese folklore associated with fishing and prosperity. Ebisu guards several LV trunks on his boat, a nod to one of the brand’s most recognizable products. The scene’s blue, yellow, and pink hues complement the watch’s exterior, which is adorned with Seigaiha wave patterns and Monogram flowers. This color palette continues into the bezel, set with 60 baguette-cut sapphires totaling some 3.74 carats and whose arrangement echoes the dial’s pastel, dawn-like atmosphere.

If that’s not enough, the Escale au Mont Fuji watch also boasts clever animations that enrich its storytelling. The piece contains a sophisticated Jacquemart automaton system that activates four unique movements: a gold compass rose spins at the 12 o’clock mark, Ebisu’s LV trunks open to reveal Monogram flowers, the ship glides across the water, and cherry blossom branches sway in the wind. These gestures are triggered by the watch’s striking mechanism, which effectively synchronizes sound and motion depending on the time.

Taken together, these elements conjure an indelible scene, allowing us to explore Japan’s natural landscape every time we peer at our wrists. To learn more about the watch and the brand, visit the Louis Vuitton website.

The Escale au Mont Fuji watch by Louis Vuitton offers an immersive scene of Mt. Fuji, complete with decadent finishes and dynamic automaton systems.

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