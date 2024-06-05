Home / Science / Health

This Reverse Ishihara Vision Test Only Works If You’re Colorblind

By Regina Sienra on June 5, 2024

At some point in your life, It’s likely you have come across—and perhaps even taken—an Ishihara test. Whether online or when having your eyes checked, this test is a vision test to check for colorblindness. If everything is in order, you're usually able to distinguish a number or pattern between a conjunction of red and green dots. But did you know this test also works the other way around? Isaac King recently shared a reverse Ishihara test on X (formerly Twitter). This means you'll only be able to see the hidden message if you are colorblind.

Take a look at the image above. If you see blotches of red, green, and brown, that means you most likely don't have any color deficiencies. However, those with deuteranopia, a specific type of red-green colorblindness, can see a “73” written in big numbers. On the other hand, for people with protanopia—meaning they have less sensitivity to the color red—a crooked “23” might appear instead.

Turning the tables on this kind of test bridges the experiences between those who do and don't have colorblindness. Just as someone with normal color vision may struggle to spot the “73” in this image, those with color deficiencies would have a hard time trying to make out a number hidden in a regular red and green pattern. Tweaking each test also allows medical providers to determine where they are lacking.

If you have colorblindness, know that you're not alone. It is estimated that there are 300 million colorblind people in the world, with one in 12 men and one in 200 women having this condition. And you're in good company, as director Christopher Nolan, musician Sting, and even Fred Rogers belong to the list of colorblind creatives.

Ishihara tests are used to spot colorblindness in a patient by hiding a message in a red and green pattern. But did you know it also works the other way around?

X/Twitter user Isaac King recently shared a reverse Ishihara test. This means you'll only be able to see the hidden message if you are colorblind.

Those with deuteranopia, a specific type of red-green colorblindness, can see a “73” written in big numbers.

Those without color deficiencies found it hard to spot the hidden number.

h/t: [Digg]

Related Articles:

10-Year-Old Boy Gets Colorblind Glasses for His Birthday and Has the Most Wholesome Reaction

The Yellow Circle in This Optical Illusion Isn’t Actually Yellow

Optical Illusion Looks Like a Photo Taken From Space But It’s Not

This Optical Illusion Reveals Different Sets of Numbers To Different People

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Nurses Reveal What They Look Like Before and After a 12-Hour Work Shift
Professor Beats Incurable Brain Tumor Diagnosis Thanks to His Own Pioneering Treatment Against Cancer
Poignant Video From Soccer Club Reminds Men To Check in on Their Friends’ Mental Health
Global Life Expectancy Is 6.2 Years Longer Than Before
World Happiness Report Releases 2024 List of “Happiest Countries in the World” and Finland Is #1 Again
Here’s Why Medieval Medicine Was Not as Bad as We Think

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Study Finds That Dementia Rates Are Declining
Study Finds That Dancing Helps With Weight Loss and Also Improves Physical and Mental Health
Research Finds That Playing an Instrument or Singing Helps Keep Your Brain Healthy
Japanese Scientists Are Developing a Way to Regrow Human Teeth
Doctor Reveals How Often You Should Be Washing Your Bed Sheets
People Can Be Prescribed “Photography” as a Mental Health Treatment in the UK

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.