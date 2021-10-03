Home / Science / Astronomy

Photographer Spends 10 Years Capturing 48 Stunning Colors of the Moon

By Jessica Stewart on October 3, 2021
Colors of the Moon by Marcella Pace

Italian primary school teacher Marcella Pace has always had a passion for astronomy. This has led her to pursue astrophotography and, over the years, she's seen her work selected by NASA as an Astronomy Photo of the Day and has been shortlisted in the prestigious Astronomy Photographer of the Year Awards. In particular, her image of 48 colorful moons has garnered her quite a bit of attention. The work pulls together 10 years' worth of imagery and is a true sight to behold.

“During the lockdown, I spent quite a bit of time at home so I had a lot of time to look back through my old images,” Pace tells My Modern Met. “Looking back through my photos, I decided to pick out all the full moons that I'd photographed since I started using a digital camera. I chose the 48 most colorful, ones taken as the moon was rising or setting or when atmospheric scattering caused interesting coloration.”

So, while the final composite displays work done over 10 years, Pace is careful to note that it doesn't actually take that long to photograph so many colors of the moon. In fact, in a recent photograph taken during moonrise, it's possible to see all the different colors that it takes on as it makes its way up different layers of the atmosphere.

While many of Pace's photographs have received praise, her colorful composite has, in particular, take on a life of its own. After being selected as a NASA Astronomy Photo of the Day in November 2020, it's continued to circle the internet. “There's something magnetic about the photo and I get daily compliments about it from around the world,” Pace says. “It's really important to me that this photo carries a message of respect for all forms of life. To live in harmony we need to be aware that it's not just fellow man that is our neighbor, but that all forms of life are on this eternal path with us. It's a path that isn't a circle with man at the center, but a spiral that is constantly evolving.”

Marcella Pace loves showing how the Moon can change in color, even over the course of one day during its moonrise.

Colors of the Moon in 50 Minutes by Marcella Pace

She has also put together a similar look at the colors of the sun.

Colors of the Sun by Marcella PaceColors of the Sun and the Moon by Marcella Pace

Marcella Pace: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marcella Pace.

Related Articles:

150,000 Photographs Used to Show the Hidden Colors of the Moon

Photographer Reveals How He Created Viral Image of Rare Super Blood Wolf Moon

Astrophotographer Captures Extraordinary Details of Moon’s Surface in 209-Megapixel Photo

Photographer Shares the Story Behind Viral Photo of the Moon Perfectly Centered Behind a Tree

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA Will Launch James Webb Space Telescope To Capture Cosmic Views of the Universe
Discover Daguerreotype Photography and How the Pioneering Process Is Still Used Today
Photographer Makes Her Widely Stolen Image Free to Use After Selling It as an NFT for $300K
It Took 100,000 Photos to Put Together This 230-Megapixel Picture of the Sun
Artist “Unwraps” NASA Photos to Give Us Buzz Aldrin’s Perspective of the Moon
Dazzling Winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch This Photographer Expertly “Paint” Two Swans Using Light
9 Camera Filters and Lenses for Your DSLR to Achieve Awesome Effects in Photos
How Galileo and His Telescope Changed Ideas About the Universe
Artist Breathes New Life Into Old Black and White Photos by Colorizing Them
Man Diagnosed With Cancer Has Fun With His Hair Before Losing It to Chemo
Rare Susan B. Anthony Portrait Found in Hidden Photo Studio Is Going Up for Auction

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.