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Dreamlike Three-Dimensional Collage Tells the Story of De Beers and Its Diamonds

By Sara Barnes on March 25, 2026

De Beers Collage by Constantin Prozorov

Step into the De Beers flagship store in Paris and you’ll be greeted by artist Constantin Prozorov’s striking piece titled The De Beers Story. Comprising his signature digital collage style, the permanent, three-dimensional installation was unveiled in January 2026 at the boutique on Rue de la Paix, a luxury shopping district in the city.

De Beers has long been synonymous with diamonds—it was founded in 1888—and Prozorov reflects this within the work. As the title suggests, it tells a non-linear story of the company while staying true to its history. “Collaborating with De Beers London on the Heritage Wall, The De Beers Story, was an inspiring journey through heritage, culture, and imagination,” Prozorov shares with My Modern Met. “I wanted to create a work that brings the House’s history to life in a way that feels contemporary, immersive, and emotionally resonant.”

The piece features a landscape with layered cut-out imagery. A tree and a diamond pendant are two of the most prominent elements, as they are in the foreground of the composition. Peeking behind the tree are symbols of London, which is where one of the company’s headquarters is located. Other diamonds are scattered throughout, alongside other meaningful components, including giraffes and the Eiffel Tower. All of the disparate elements compose a singular, slightly disorienting image, giving the effect of a dream.

“Each element of the installation draws from a defining milestone in De Beers’ legacy,” Prozorov continues, “from iconic cultural moments like ‘A Diamond Is Forever’ and the ‘Four Cs,’ to deeper commitments to conservation, responsibility, and their roots in South Africa and London.” The dreamlike feel is intentional, highlighting the creativity and effort it takes to be the best in the business. “My intention was to weave these references into a surreal visual narrative, where history and imagination could coexist,” Prozorov explains.

When viewed from the front, the piece appears to be a 2D work of art. But approach it from a different angle, and you’ll notice the sculptural elements—like the Eiffel Tower—are built into a shadow box-like frame. “As my first physical installation,” the artist concludes, “the project was especially significant for me, as it allowed me to translate my digital collage language into a permanent sculptural form for the first time. Working in close dialogue with De Beers and skilled European ateliers, I explored the intersection of storytelling, craftsmanship, and visual art.”

The De Beers Story is now on permanent display at the De Beers flagship store in Paris.

Step into the De Beers flagship store in Paris and you’ll be greeted by artist Constantin Prozorov’s striking piece titled The De Beers Story.

De Beers Collage by Constantin Prozorov

The dreamlike collage has three-dimensional elements.

De Beers Collage by Constantin Prozorov

Photo: Courtesy of De Beers London

“Each element of the installation draws from a defining milestone in De Beers’ legacy,” Prozorov tells My Modern Met, “from iconic cultural moments like ‘A Diamond Is Forever’ and the ‘Four Cs,’ to deeper commitments to conservation, responsibility, and their roots in South Africa and London.”

De Beers Collage by Constantin Prozorov

Photo: Courtesy of De Beers London

Constantin Prozorov: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Constantin Prozorov.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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