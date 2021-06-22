15+ Tips and Tricks That Will Help You Creatively Organize Your Craft Supplies

Have you been trying out a ton of new craft ideas? If so, you might find that you suddenly have a lot of new tools and supplies that could use a home (in your home). Before things get out of hand, it’s time to consider some craft storage solutions.

Your storage needs will vary depending on the type of crafts that you create. If you are an embroiderer who works with beads, for instance, you’re likely to need a lot of little bins that can hold different colors and types of tiny orbs. But if you do screen printing, you might need some larger solutions to fit your squeegees, ink, and frames.

The good news is that there is a lot you can do with craft storage—even if you have a small space. Here, we’ll offer some creative solutions and inspiration for your craft area, including what considerations to take in order to make it all come together.

In need of some craft storage ideas? Scroll below for some organizational tips and inspiration.

First things first: assess your space and supplies.

To begin getting your craft storage in order, you’ll first want to make some assessments. What kind of space are you working with? What kind of supplies do you have, and what are their storage needs?

If you’ve been crafting for a while, you’ll probably have a good idea of what your space needs and its possibilities (or limitations). But, in general, you’ll want to keep some of these things in mind.

For small spaces, think up.

When in a small space, organize upward, not outward. In this instance, shelving is your friend. A pegboard is a great option for storing a variety of materials, and many have the option for shelving. They look great and are functional—the best of both worlds!

Find a flat-file.

If you’ve got a larger space and the budget, look for cabinets. Flat-files, for instance, are an artist favorite because they are wide enough to store all types of artwork and generally aren’t too tall, so you can have a workspace atop them.

Think about a theme.

Consider a storage theme. Think about your craft storage as an extension of your decor—because it is! You don’t have to randomly collect bins and boxes. Make your space feel pulled together by deciding on an aesthetic and buying supplies from the same brand. Another way to do this is to mix your storage items with regular decor items to add some visual variety.

Everyday items can be organizers.

Ultimately, you don’t have to break the bank for ways to store your stuff. You can use everyday items to help organize, like a paper towel holder to stack ribbon or salt shakers to keep your glitter colors separated and easy to use.

The thing to remember is that this is your space and to organize it in a way that makes sense to you, and one that you’ll want to spend hours in.

Craft Storage Inspiration

Pinterest is a rich resource for craft room organization, hacks, and storage ideas. Here are some ideas to get you started.

