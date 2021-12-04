Colorful Ceramics Look Like They Have Real Crystals Growing From Their Surfaces

Do you have a fascination with all-things sparkly? If so, these crystal-inspired ceramics by Collin Lynch (of Essarai Ceramics) are sure to catch your eye. He creates tableware featuring clusters of ceramic crystals that look like the real deal.

Each 3D crystal is individually hand-carved out of porcelain and placed on hand-thrown ceramic tableware. Lynch then uses vibrant, iridescent glaze to make the porcelain look like real, sparkling crystals that appear to organically grow from plates, mugs, and more. The artist’s colorful ceramics feature crystal clusters in rainbow hues, pearlescent whites, deep purples, and even a prismatic black that looks like the colors of spilled gasoline.

Lynch began his ceramics business around five years ago, but working with clay started out as just a bit of fun. “It really began with just an urge to get muddy so I went to a studio and began learning,” he tells My Modern Met. “At the time, I was finishing my masters in Chinese medicine and made the decision to enter the world of ceramics after graduation.” Lynch quickly fell in love with the traditional craft, but he never thought his hobby would turn into his career. “It’s been a very organic process where I didn’t set out to create a business, it just sort of happened,” he reveals. “What I love about ceramics is that there are endless paths to take creatively and so many parts to the creation process.”

Today, Lynch has refined his signature, crystal-inspired pieces that he sells to fans all over the world. From mugs and planters to candle holders and trinket dishes, his wide range of hand-made products allow you to transform your home into your own crystal cave.

Check out some pieces from the Essarai Ceramics collection below and buy your favorites on Etsy.

Collin Lynch creates hand-crafted ceramics that feature clusters of colorful crystals.

Each crystal is hand-carved from porcelain and placed on hand-thrown ceramic mugs, dishes, and more.

The artist’s wide range of colorful products allow you to transform your home into your very own crystal cave!

Collin Lynch/ Essarai Ceramics: Facebook | Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Collin Lynch / Essarai Ceramics.

Related Articles:

Iridescent Ceramic Mugs and Plates Bursting with Clusters of Dazzling Crystals

Glistening Geode Mugs Embedded with Clusters of Lifelike Crystals

Ceramicist Uses Science to Craft Clay Bowls Covered in Electroformed Crystals

Hyperrealistic Paintings Illuminate the Glistening Beauty of Colorful Crystals