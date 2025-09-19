Japanese Sauna With Views of Mount Fuji Inspired by the Mountain’s “Hat”

Tranquility can take many forms, but there’s perhaps no better way than in a spa with a mountain view. CYCL, located in Japan on the shores of Lake Yamanaka in Yamanashi Prefecture (about two hours west of Tokyo), offers both. It features a sauna with incredible, uninterrupted views of Mount Fuji, nourishing the body, mind, and spirit.

CYCL opened its doors in April 2024 with a 1,300-square-foot facility. Designed by Fukuoka-based architect Yu Momoeda, the building draws inspiration from the surrounding landscape. Its aesthetic is inspired by the mountain and its clouds, specifically kasagumo, or “cloud hat”—the magical moment when a cloud is perfectly placed atop Mount Fuji so that it looks like it’s donning headgear. Bringing this idea to architectural life is a polyhedral structure aptly named The Mountain. It rises from the second floor to the ceiling, anchoring the center of CYCL’s glass-walled lounge.

The first floor of CYCL contains a Finnish-style sauna. Offering both hot and cold areas, one feature is a cold plunge bath with natural underground water, while a steam sauna is meant to evoke the sun and lava through its fiery lighting. Outside of the sauna is a relaxation area with views of the mountains. Most walls are enclosed, but they have an atrium-like structure that provides natural light and promotes air circulation.

Once visitors have taken advantage of all the first floor has to offer, they can retreat to the second floor of CYCL and unwind. There is ample seating on tatami mats with complimentary drinks and sweet treats, and best of all, a 360° view of the mountain and lake. The effects are sure to be calming. “In this space that resonates with the natural scenery,” Momoeda says, “the mind is liberated.”

Make a reservation for CYCL on its website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CYCL.