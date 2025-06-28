Home / Design

Experience Spa-Level Luxury at Home With These Scandinavian-Inspired Saunas

By Emma Taggart on June 28, 2025
Saunas by Thermasol

“Fortis”

Saunas have been around for about 10,000 years, starting as simple pit structures where stones were heated by fire. Fast forward to today, and they’ve evolved into a whole art form of their own, giving designers the freedom to create small-but-luxurious spaces that are perfect for relaxation and recovery. Since 1958, US-based Thermasol has been at the forefront of steam and sauna innovation, and now, they’ve introduced a new collection of Scandinavian-inspired saunas that bring spa luxury to your home.

The stunning collection of indoor and outdoor saunas beautifully merges design, technology, and tradition. The five outdoor saunas, designed by Bojan Črešnar, are thoughtfully created to harmonize with personal outdoor spaces, blending naturally into the surroundings. The collection includes the Vue model, with a panoramic glass front that camouflages it into its setting while offering a comfortable, cozy interior. Črešnar also designed the Ombra sauna, named after the Italian word for “shadow.” It features reflective tinted glass panels that create a soft, ambient glow, as well as private, floor-to-ceiling windows that allow you to soak in the surrounding nature while you relax inside.

Meanwhile, the new indoor saunas—Aalto, Astra, and Lumaria—each offer something unique. Aalto, inspired by the Finnish word for “wave,” is made from a mix of wood and glass and features sculptural lines to create a natural, calming aesthetic. Astra, from the Latin word for “stars,” provides a bright, airy feel with a sleek corner design that maximizes space. Lumaria, named after “lumina” (light) and “aria” (melody), combines soft lighting and refined design. It comes in two sizes: the medium for two to three people, and the large for up to five, making it a great fit for any home wellness space.

Check out the stunning sauna collection below and find out more about each model on the Thermasol website.

Thermasol recently introduced a new collection of Scandinavian-inspired saunas that bring spa luxury to your home.

Saunas by Thermasol

“Vue”

The five outdoor saunas, designed by Bojan Črešnar, are thoughtfully created to harmonize with personal outdoor spaces.

Saunas by Thermasol

“Spectra”

Saunas by Thermasol

“Ombra”

Saunas by Thermasol

“Ombra”

Saunas by Thermasol

“Ombra”

Saunas by Thermasol

“Vera”

The new indoor saunas—Aalto, Astra, and Lumaria—each offer something unique.

Saunas by Thermasol

“Aalto”

Saunas by Thermasol

“Astra”

Saunas by Thermasol

“Lumaria”

Thermasol: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Thermasol.

