Home / Travel

Stunning Spa in Rome Offers Modern Take On an Ancient Bathing Ritual

By Jessica Stewart on May 31, 2025

Six Senses Rome Roman Bath

Nestled into Rome's historic center, a boutique hotel offers a luxurious spa experience. Six Senses Rome pays tribute to the ancient Roman bathing ritual with an hour-long experience to soothe and relax weary travelers.

Milan-based designer Patricia Urquiola, who designed the entire hotel, has created a calm, tranquil space for relaxation. With travertine-lined walls and a soft earth-toned palette, a welcoming environment envelopes guests. When taking part in the Roman baths, guests will enjoy a modern adaptation of the ancient ritual with three plunge pools: calidarium (hot), tepidarium (warm), and frigidarium (cold).

Throughout ancient Rome, public bath houses were commonplace. Bathing was a practical and social necessity involving all social classes and a hallmark of daily life in the ancient city. Today, Six Senses guests, as well as external users, can enjoy a similar experience and even add to it, as the spa offers a wide array of wellness services. An herbal healing hammam offers a full-body scrub with Sicilian raw sea salt, sweet fennel, and rosemary, while state-of-the-art biohacking services complement traditional massages and facials.

Eugene Kim, the Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of My Modern Met, had a chance to experience the spa for himself. “What drew me into the Roman baths at Six Senses Rome was the contemporary design and beautifully intricate etchings of flowers on the walls,” he shares. “My body and mind were completely at ease as I switched from the warm pools, cold plunge, sauna, and resting areas. The ice fountain was a unique feature, where fresh ice is created to rub around your body to cool down.”

The visit is worth it. “Overall, I had an excellent experience and would highly recommend a visit, whether you’re staying at the beautiful hotel or just visiting for the spa.”

Six Sense Rome offers a unique spa experience inspired by ancient Roman bathing rituals.

Six Senses Rome Roman Bath

Six Senses Rome Roman Bath

Guests will enjoy three plunge pools at different temperatures and relax in the travertine-lined space.

Six Senses Rome Roman Bath

Six Senses Rome Roman Bath

Get a peek into Six Senses Rome. Eugene Kim, My Modern Met's Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, visited the gorgeous and tranquil grounds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

Six Senses Rome: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Six Senses Rome.

Related Articles:

Street Artist JR Designs Stunning Carriage for the Orient Express

14 of the Most Unique Hotels in the U.S. That Are as Weird as They Are Wonderful

Maison Heler: The 9-Story Hotel With a 19th-Century Mansion on Top Is Now Open for Bookings

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can Sip and “Travel” in This Immersive Cocktail Experience Inspired by the Golden Age of Aviation
You Can Visit This Eternal Flame Flickering Under a Waterfall
London Hotel Serves Afternoon Tea Featuring Cakes Inspired by Hokusai’s Iconic Woodblock Prints
New Frida Kahlo Museum Honoring the Artist’s Family Life To Open in Mexico City
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launches Cruise To Set Sail Across All 5 Great Lakes
Charming Observatory Is Disguised as R2-D2 to Welcome Star Wars Lovers in Spain

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Ritual of the Voladores: An Ancestral Ceremony Performed by Daring “Flying Men” in Mexico
This Japanese Airport Hasn’t Lost a Bag In 30 Years—Here’s How
Watch How the “Explosion of the Cart” Unleashes a Fiery Easter Tradition in Italy
Maison Heler: The 9-Story Hotel With a 19th-Century Mansion on Top Is Now Open for Bookings
Emirates Will Soon Become the World’s First Autism-Certified Airline
These Air Taxis Could Take You From Heathrow Airport to Central London in Only 8 Minutes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.