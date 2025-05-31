Stunning Spa in Rome Offers Modern Take On an Ancient Bathing Ritual

Nestled into Rome's historic center, a boutique hotel offers a luxurious spa experience. Six Senses Rome pays tribute to the ancient Roman bathing ritual with an hour-long experience to soothe and relax weary travelers.

Milan-based designer Patricia Urquiola, who designed the entire hotel, has created a calm, tranquil space for relaxation. With travertine-lined walls and a soft earth-toned palette, a welcoming environment envelopes guests. When taking part in the Roman baths, guests will enjoy a modern adaptation of the ancient ritual with three plunge pools: calidarium (hot), tepidarium (warm), and frigidarium (cold).

Throughout ancient Rome, public bath houses were commonplace. Bathing was a practical and social necessity involving all social classes and a hallmark of daily life in the ancient city. Today, Six Senses guests, as well as external users, can enjoy a similar experience and even add to it, as the spa offers a wide array of wellness services. An herbal healing hammam offers a full-body scrub with Sicilian raw sea salt, sweet fennel, and rosemary, while state-of-the-art biohacking services complement traditional massages and facials.

Eugene Kim, the Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of My Modern Met, had a chance to experience the spa for himself. “What drew me into the Roman baths at Six Senses Rome was the contemporary design and beautifully intricate etchings of flowers on the walls,” he shares. “My body and mind were completely at ease as I switched from the warm pools, cold plunge, sauna, and resting areas. The ice fountain was a unique feature, where fresh ice is created to rub around your body to cool down.”

The visit is worth it. “Overall, I had an excellent experience and would highly recommend a visit, whether you’re staying at the beautiful hotel or just visiting for the spa.”

Six Sense Rome offers a unique spa experience inspired by ancient Roman bathing rituals.

Guests will enjoy three plunge pools at different temperatures and relax in the travertine-lined space.

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met's Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, visited the gorgeous and tranquil grounds.

