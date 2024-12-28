Home / Architecture / Houses

Sweeping Modern Villa in Japan Looks Over the Pacific Ocean

By Regina Sienra on December 28, 2024

Villa A in Japan

Japan is known for both its state-of-the-art skyscrapers and infrastructure and stunning natural wonders like Mount Fuji. Villa A, designed by teamSTAR, attempts to marry both worlds, bringing together modern looks with a very special brand of calm. In the process, they're spotlighting Japan as not only a destination for culture and technology but also one to take in wonderful seascapes.

Villa A is named after Akiya Beach in Yokosuka-city, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean. It is also located near the town of Hayama, the birthplace of yachting culture in Japan. Although spacious and luxurious, the villa doesn't stand up to the ocean; rather, it pays tribute to it through its design choices, including oceanic motifs and providing the dwellers with floor-to-ceiling windows to gaze at it.

At this villa, the first encounter with the sea doesn't happen by staring out of a balcony. Instead, it's a rather symbolic one. A spiral staircase that wouldn't look out of place in the narrow, pristine white towns of Mediterranean Greece, transports the inhabitants from the ground floor to the main area.

The most striking element of Villa A is its vaulted wooden roof. Shaped like a triangle, it is divided into four arches, evoking ocean waves. These later descend to meet the floor, providing shade to those venturing to sunbathe on the deck. At the same time, they address the different elevations of the sloped terrain. The only thing that beats the view of the sea from the living room is the one from the infinity pool, located strategically to make the most of its vantage point.

The design also responds to some unique challenges, such as its position on the slope of a southwest-facing hillside—something the architects had to think about when making ocean views the main element.

“In an effort to minimize effects on the environment, the level of the floor was made to follow the site’s natural slope, reducing the amount of soil needing to be removed and carried out,” writes teamSTAR. “This design gives rise to a myriad of interior vantage points, with the entrance, living room, dining room, loft area, and well-equipped kitchen each offering a unique ocean view from its elevation. Meanwhile, the emerald green floor evokes the colorful waters of reefs and shallows, and the color scheme on the main level gives the impression one is sailing on a yacht.”

Ultimately, Villa A is a seamless bridge between inside and outside. With additional touches such as a wood-burning sauna, an outdoor kitchen, and jacuzzi, it achieves teamSTAR's goal—to offer an oceanfront villa with the amenities of a resort.

Villa A in Japan

Villa A in Japan

Villa A in Japan

Villa A in Japan

Villa A in Japan

Villa A in Japan

Villa A in Japan

Villa A in Japan

Villa A in Japan

Villa A in Japan

teamSTAR: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamSTAR.

