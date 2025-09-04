Bourbon and Glassblowing Unite in New Chihuly Exhibition at Sprawling Kentucky Distillery

Peeking out from the rolling fields of Loretto, Ky., is an eclectic assortment of glass sculptures. Some are deep blue, shooting straight into the sky; others snake through the air with their orange tendrils and yellow curls. This playful and bizarre cast comprises Dale Chihuly’s new exhibition at Star Hill Farm, the home of the Kentucky bourbon brand Maker’s Mark.

Spanning nine distinct installations, the Chihuly x Maker’s Mark collaboration sweeps across the distillery’s interior and exterior spaces. Outside, Chihuly’s sculptures offer dramatic focal points to an otherwise idyllic landscape, punctuating the site’s lush greenery and sprawling views. The effect is similar inside, where eccentric pieces cascade down from cellar ceilings, brightening the dim atmosphere and enhancing its sense of vibrancy.

Chihuly’s expressive sculptures are already enough to command a visitor’s attention, inevitably drawing the eye with their unexpected shapes and delicate colors. Still, the exhibition is far from just being loud or bold. It’s also a considered response to the surrounding space.

“I drew a lot of inspiration from the landscape and architecture of the campus,” Chihuly remarked in a recent statement.

Perhaps nothing illustrates this better than Sapphire and Platinum Waterdrop Tower, a staggering, 12-foot piece inspired by the natural watershed at Star Hill Farm. When viewed from certain angles, the sculpture seamlessly blends in with the trees behind it, its blue tentacles curling and twisting just like branches would. Elsewhere, logs are pierced by red arrows, creating a graphic sense of movement, as if the wood is being felled and toppled into the grass once again.

Maker’s Mark and Chihuly’s collaboration is far from coincidental, nor is it the first time that the pair has worked together (their partnership has been ongoing for the last decade). Chihuly’s sculptures are all handmade, requiring dedication, innovation, and attention to detail. These factors, according to Maker’s Mark, are synonymous with how the brand crafts its bourbon. Here, glassblowing and distilling are viewed as one.

“Our partnership with Chihuly reflects [our] perfectly unreasonable spirit,” Rob Samuels, managing director of Maker’s Mark and an eighth-generation whisky maker, says. “This exhibition, shaped by nature and Chihuly’s imagination, reinforces our vision to make Star Hill Farm the most endearing, culturally rich, and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world.”

The Chihuly x Maker’s Mark exhibition will run through December 7, 2025. Admission will include a printed map for self-guided tours, with additional bookable experiences available. To learn more and plan your own visit, check out the Maker’s Mark website.

Exhibition Information :

Chihuly x Maker’s Mark

July 19–December 7, 2025

Maker’s Mark at Star Hill Farm

3350 Burkes Spg Rd., Loretto, KY 40037

Dale Chihuly: Website | Instagram

Maker’s Mark: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maker’s Mark.