Elegant Pop-Up Installation Merges Flowers and Industrial Aesthetics

For one day only, flowers became art in a Williamsburg townhouse thanks to Crosby Studios and Flover. The Paris and New York City-based Crosby Studios, run by Henry Nuriev, is known for its industrial aesthetic. By partnering with Flover, a floral design studio, it created Flower Room. This installation fuses nature with minimalism to create a fascinating result.

Located inside a Brooklyn home designed by Crosby Studios for Compass, the singular installation marks the firm’s first architectural project. Flower Room consists of a silver framework constructed from aluminum barbecue trays. Within this structure, we see what appears to be an act of creativity put on pause. Buckets of silver-coated flowers sit around a workspace, with the petals and other leftovers strewn about the floor.

Through this work, Flover elevates the art of floristry and freezes it in time for all to remember. This craft, encapsulated in sculpture, is an interesting contrast to the inherently ephemeral nature of working with flowers. Together, Crosby Studios and Flover have created a workspace and gallery, and ask the public to see the artistry in this “creative laboratory.”

Though Flower Room only lasted one evening, it drew over 230 creatives. The success of the event demonstrates the magic of artists coming together across disciplines and the magic of pop-up events in New York City.

Scroll down to see more images from the event and follow Crosby Studios and Flover on Instagram to stay up to date with new projects.

Designers Crosby Studios and Flover came together for a fascinating, one-night installation in Brooklyn.

Flower Room is an installation that merges industrial aesthetics with nature’s ephemeral beauty.

Crosby Studios: Website | Instagram

Flover: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Crosby Studios.

