Home / Art / Installation

Elegant Pop-Up Installation Merges Flowers and Industrial Aesthetics

By Jessica Stewart on July 24, 2025

Flower Room by Crosby Studios and Flover

For one day only, flowers became art in a Williamsburg townhouse thanks to Crosby Studios and Flover. The Paris and New York City-based Crosby Studios, run by Henry Nuriev, is known for its industrial aesthetic. By partnering with Flover, a floral design studio, it created Flower Room. This installation fuses nature with minimalism to create a fascinating result.

Located inside a Brooklyn home designed by Crosby Studios for Compass, the singular installation marks the firm’s first architectural project. Flower Room consists of a silver framework constructed from aluminum barbecue trays. Within this structure, we see what appears to be an act of creativity put on pause. Buckets of silver-coated flowers sit around a workspace, with the petals and other leftovers strewn about the floor.

Through this work, Flover elevates the art of floristry and freezes it in time for all to remember. This craft, encapsulated in sculpture, is an interesting contrast to the inherently ephemeral nature of working with flowers. Together, Crosby Studios and Flover have created a workspace and gallery, and ask the public to see the artistry in this “creative laboratory.”

Though Flower Room only lasted one evening, it drew over 230 creatives. The success of the event demonstrates the magic of artists coming together across disciplines and the magic of pop-up events in New York City.

Scroll down to see more images from the event and follow Crosby Studios and Flover on  Instagram to stay up to date with new projects.

Designers Crosby Studios and Flover came together for a fascinating, one-night installation in Brooklyn.

Flower Room by Crosby Studios and Flover

Flower Room by Crosby Studios and Flover

Flower Room by Crosby Studios and Flover

Flower Room by Crosby Studios and Flover

Flower Room is an installation that merges industrial aesthetics with nature’s ephemeral beauty.

Flower Room by Crosby Studios and Flover

Flower Room by Crosby Studios and Flover

Flower Room by Crosby Studios and Flover

Crosby Studios: Website | Instagram
Flover: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Crosby Studios.

Related Articles:

Vibrant Flower Installations Bloom From Unexpected Parts of New York City

Artist Forages for Flowers and Leaves in Forest to Create Ephemeral Bird Portraits

Immersive Exhibition Explores Timeless Beauty of Flowers Across Five Centuries of Art

Artist Crafts Oversized Tissue Paper Flowers That Belong in a Candy-Colored Dreamscape

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Carved Pillars of Light Radiate Intricate Luminescent Patterns
LACMA Acquires Monumental “Living” Sculpture by Jeff Koons
Musical Composer’s Brain Matter Is Still Making Music Three Years After His Death
Dazzling Thread Art Installation Stretches String To Create Luminous Indoor Rainbows
Ephemeral Streaks of Magenta Cover 53,000 Square Feet of Space at Art Basel
Animated Loops Spring to Life Through River-Powered Kinetic Installation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Monumental Sculpture Comes To Life at Night With Projection Mapping
This Colorful Multi-Sensory Installation Invites You To Imagine a Better Future
Symphony of Sounds Are Unleashed as Porcelain Bowls Float and Clang in Giant Basin Installation
Rainbow Tunnel Guides Guests Toward the Future in Tokyo
Van Gogh’s Famous Flower Paintings Are Brought to Life at New York Botanical Garden
Rainbow Meadow of Glow-in-the-Dark Flowers Support Global Wildlife Conservation

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.