Rarely-Seen Illustrations of Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy’ Are Now Free for All To View Online

By Arnesia Young on January 16, 2021
Drawing Illustrating Dante's 'Inferno' From 'Divine Comedy'

Frederico Zucarri's Illustration of Canto XXXI-XXXII from Dante's ‘Inferno' (Photo: Helvio ricina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

This year marks the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s death in 1321. The Italian poet and philosopher is the well-known author of The Divine Comedy—a three-part epic poem describing his journey through hell, purgatory, and finally, paradise. To recognize this significant milestone, the Uffizi Gallery is displaying a collection of rarely exhibited drawings by 16th-century Renaissance artist Frederico Zuccari, which illustrate scenes from Dante’s age-old chronicle.

“Until now these beautiful drawings have only been seen by a few scholars and displayed to the public only twice, and only in part,” says the Uffizi’s director, Eike Schmidt. “Now they are published in full, alongside a didactic-scientific comment, where from [January 1] they will be freely available.”

This is a pretty special opportunity, as the two previous public showings of the fragile works took place in Florence in 1865 and Abruzzo, Italy in 1993. Now, anyone with an internet connection can view this impressive collection that draws you straight into Dante’s tale. To take advantage of this free exhibit, visit the Uffizi Gallery website.

The Uffizi Gallery is displaying rarely-seen Renaissance drawings that illustrate Dante's ‘Divine Comedy' for the 700th anniversary of the Italian poet's death.

Drawing Illustrating Dante's 'Inferno'

Frederico Zucarri's Illustration of Canti XXVI-XXVIII from Dante's ‘Inferno' (Photo: Helvio ricina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Drawing of Dante's 'Inferno' Canto I

Frederico Zucarri's Illustration of Canto I from Dante's ‘Inferno' (Photo: Helvio ricina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Drawing Illustrating Dante's 'Divine Comedy' 'Inferno' Canto III

Frederico Zucarri's Illustration of Canto III from Dante's ‘Inferno' (Photo: Helvio ricina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

