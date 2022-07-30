Home / Inspiring

Loving Daughter Snuck Her Dad His Favorite Cocktail on His Final Day Alive

By Larisa Crowder on July 30, 2022
They say what's said at the end is the most important. Sometimes, though, actions speak louder than words. A woman named Penelope Ann chose to share her final actions of love for her dad with the world. A final toast, if you will.

Penelope snuck a can of Bundaberg rum and cola, her dad's favorite drink, on her last visit to his hospital room. With her mom as an accomplice, she pulled some of the drink into a syringe to give her father a taste. “Taste good?” she asks. Her dad can be seen nodding enthusiastically. “Hell yeah,” she laughs. “One last drink with dad before his spirit returned to the universe,” she says later. “Until we cross paths again old man. I love you.”

Her father had struggled with multiple health issues for an extended period of time. He was diagnosed in the final stages with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which causes obstructions in the airways and makes it difficult to breathe. During that last visit, Penelope recorded a 15-minute video with him—a clip of which includes a taste of the cocktail. One touched commenter thoughtfully pointed out her dad's nod of enjoyment of the drink, to which Penelope replied, “I cherish that nod so much.”

A simple nod can speak volumes. A few days later, Penelope posted a video thanking people for all of their kind comments and condolences. She shared that during the final visit, she reassured her dad that he didn't need to worry about leaving her and her mother. She would take care of her mom, with whom she's incredibly close.

“He looked at me and gave me a nod,” she recalls, “and then we said we'd be there in the morning. And, well, he wasn't there to greet us for the sunrise. And that's okay. Because he was always an early riser, so I expected nothing less from him.”

@penface One last drink with dad before his spirit returned to the universe. Until we cross paths again old man. I love you. #grief #griefjourney #loss #goodbye ♬ original sound – penface

Her father passed away the next morning, and she says she's so thankful she recorded those precious last moments of interaction.

@penface Feeling a bit brighter today 💛 #griefjourney #grief #bundyrum #bundyrumgirl #fyp ♬ Lofi nostalgic old music box(833007) – NARU

Penelope Ann: TikTok
h/t: [Bored Panda]

All images via Penelope Ann.

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

