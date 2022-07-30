Loving Daughter Snuck Her Dad His Favorite Cocktail on His Final Day Alive

They say what's said at the end is the most important. Sometimes, though, actions speak louder than words. A woman named Penelope Ann chose to share her final actions of love for her dad with the world. A final toast, if you will.

Penelope snuck a can of Bundaberg rum and cola, her dad's favorite drink, on her last visit to his hospital room. With her mom as an accomplice, she pulled some of the drink into a syringe to give her father a taste. “Taste good?” she asks. Her dad can be seen nodding enthusiastically. “Hell yeah,” she laughs. “One last drink with dad before his spirit returned to the universe,” she says later. “Until we cross paths again old man. I love you.”

Her father had struggled with multiple health issues for an extended period of time. He was diagnosed in the final stages with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which causes obstructions in the airways and makes it difficult to breathe. During that last visit, Penelope recorded a 15-minute video with him—a clip of which includes a taste of the cocktail. One touched commenter thoughtfully pointed out her dad's nod of enjoyment of the drink, to which Penelope replied, “I cherish that nod so much.”

A simple nod can speak volumes. A few days later, Penelope posted a video thanking people for all of their kind comments and condolences. She shared that during the final visit, she reassured her dad that he didn't need to worry about leaving her and her mother. She would take care of her mom, with whom she's incredibly close.

“He looked at me and gave me a nod,” she recalls, “and then we said we'd be there in the morning. And, well, he wasn't there to greet us for the sunrise. And that's okay. Because he was always an early riser, so I expected nothing less from him.”

Her father passed away the next morning, and she says she's so thankful she recorded those precious last moments of interaction.

