Watch a UPS Driver Hilariously Dodge Two Determined Wild Turkeys

By Emma Taggart on February 19, 2026
@hindy007 #crazyturkey #connecticut #ups #fightingforhislife #fypageシ ♬ Jackass theme – Saltyapple3

While most delivery drivers worry about traffic or misplaced packages, one UPS driver in Branford, Conn., found himself facing a far more unusual obstacle—wild turkeys. Local resident Hindy Jaffee captured the hilarious moment on camera as the driver repeatedly tried to deliver mail, only to be chased by two particularly determined birds every time he stepped out of his truck.

When Jaffee heard a commotion outside her home, she stepped onto her balcony to see what was going on. “I thought someone was fighting outside,” she said. “It turns out it was just the UPS man fighting for his life against the turkeys.” She began filming the hilarious event unfold, and the viral video now has over 34 million views on TikTok.

Filmed from Jaffee’s balcony, the clip captures the UPS driver nervously hopping in and out of his delivery van as two relentless turkeys shadow his every move. With each delivery, he makes a break for it, comically racing to the porch and back again while the birds come after him. At one point he screams, “I’m 40 years old, I can’t be dealing with this!”

The driver’s frantic reaction made the whole situation even funnier. His sister commented, “This is my brother…. This is his energy level every single day! He’s hilarious in everything he does!” Another person questioned, “I can’t tell if he’s actually having the worst time or the best time of his life.”

According to Jaffee, wild turkeys are fairly common in the area, and many residents aren’t quite sure how to handle them when they wander onto the roads. Another video captures how they literally stopped traffic, forcing one guy to get out of the car to chase them away. Although they’re known to stall traffic, Jaffee says she’s never seen them single out a person before. Maybe there was just something about this driver that really ruffled their feathers.

Connecticut resident Hindy Jaffee captured the hilarious moment a UPS driver was repeatedly chased by two particularly determined wild turkeys.

@hindy007 He was trying so hard to come up with a plan. #crazyturkey #connecticut #ups #fightingforhislife ♬ original sound – Hindy Jaffee

@hindy007 #abcnew #upsman #connecticut #turkeysoftiktok #branfordct ♬ original sound – Hindy Jaffee

Wild turkeys are fairly common in the area, and many residents aren’t quite sure how to handle them.

@hindy007 #manvsturkey #turkeys #fy ♬ original sound – Hindy Jaffee

Hindy Jaffee: TikTok

Source: I thought someone was fighting outside. It's just the UPS man fighting for his life from the turkeys

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
