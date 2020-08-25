Delft-Style Weaponry Contrasts Female Empowerment With Outdated Societal Ideals

In a bid to challenge our perception of femininity, Paris-based artist Helena Hauss created a series of “porcelain” weapons titled Hell Hath no Fury. The poignant collection—including an ax, a grenade, a spiked bat, and a flail—is made in the style of traditional floral Delftware pottery. Hauss’s choice of material and aesthetic represents how women are often portrayed as fragile, while her sculptural forms contrast this outdated ideal by capturing female inner strength and ferocity.

“Women have always been construed as the ‘weaker sex’ and are constantly being preyed on, or diminished in some way or another,” Hauss tells My Modern Met. “Too often portrayed as fragile and delicate, this project is an expression of the contrasting subtleties that come with femininity, as well as an attempt at vindication from a feeling of constant vulnerability that's been forced upon us.”

Each hand-painted piece looks as though it's made from delicate porcelain, but the sculptures are meant to fool the eye. Hell Hath no Fury is actually composed of a strong material called polyurethane. This was a conceptual choice for Hauss, who wanted to represent female resilience. “It’s about inner strength, fury, and empowerment,” she explains. “We’re not made of glass, porcelain or crystal, we’re not gonna break, we’re wearing full metal jackets, and we’re ready to fight back.”

Scroll down to check out Hauss’s Hell Hath no Fury and find more from her varied portfolio on her website.

Helena Hauss' series of “porcelain” weapons—titled Hell Hath no Fury—captures the contrast between the portrayed fragility of women and their inner strength.

Each hand-painted piece is made to look like traditional Delftware porcelain…

… but they're actually made of a strong material called polyurethane.

