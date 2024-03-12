Home / Books

This Book Is a Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Stunning Architectural Illustrations Like a Pro

By Jessica Stewart on March 12, 2024
Demi Lang Architectural Drawing Book

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Self-taught artist and illustrator Demi Lang teaches the most popular class at My Modern Met Academy, Architectural Illustration for Everyone. In it, she takes students along with her as she completes an illustration using colored pencils and ink. Now, she's revealing even more of her tips and tricks in her book, Drawing and Illustrating Architecture.

This step-by-step guide includes over 200 pages of instruction that will allow anyone to learn architectural illustration. Filled with informative illustrations and encouraging words, readers will discover how to organize their workspace, select the correct materials, and build a photo reference library.

From there, Lang dives into techniques for achieving realistic tone, value, texture, shadow, and light in drawings and how to add layer upon layer of color, lines, details, and highlights to create works that leap off the paper with exciting dimensionality and life. The second half of the book is dedicated to projects, with Lang demonstrating how to render textures and architectural elements like windows, doors, and chimneys. Everything then culminates in the final chapter, where Lang details her creative process for a full-color drawing with gold details.

This book is sure to become an important reference for anyone who is interested in drawing architecture and it's a wonderful complement to Lang's online course on My Modern Met Academy, which contains over three hours of lessons. Drawing and Illustrating Architecture is now available for pre-order and will be released on March 19, 2024.

Illustrator Demi Lang has written a step-by-step guide to architectural illustration.

Architectutal Illustration by Demi Lang

 

Demi Lang Architectural Drawing Book

Across more than 200 pages, she demonstrates how to create realistic architectural elements using colored pencil and ink.

Demi Lang Architectural Drawing Book

Demi Lang Architectural Drawing Book

Demi Lang Architectural Drawing Book

Demi Lang Architectural Drawing Book

The book is an excellent complement to her online architecture drawing class on My Modern Met Academy.

Drawing and Illustrating Architecture is now available for pre-sale.

Demi Lang Architectural Drawing Book

Demi Lang: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rocky Nook.

Related Articles:

5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint

12 Excellent Drawing Books Recommended by Artists and Illustrators

5 Top-Rated Drawing Books That Will Teach You How to Sketch the Human Figure

10 Drawing Books That’ll Teach You Everything You Need to Know About Sketching

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

3 Basic Shading Techniques to Elevate Your Drawings
Six Decades of Elliott Erwitt’s Iconic New York Street Photography
This Trio of Abstract Painting Classes Will Transform You Into a Master of the Art
Massive Book Explores the Vibrant History of How We Catalog Color
Adorable Portraits of Senior Dogs Still Full of Adorable Personality
How New York City’s Subway Stations Have Transformed Into an Underground Art Gallery

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn Why People Love These Online Art Classes
Learn To Crochet Online This Winter Thanks to This 20% off Sale
Fore-Edge Book Painter Carries On Critically Endangered Craft
These Supplies Will Help You Ace Our Acrylic Painting Masterclass
Ernest Cole’s Lost American Photos From the 1960s and 1970s Published for the First Time
Explore Color and Learn New Techniques in This Acrylic Painting Masterclass

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.