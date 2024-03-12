This Book Is a Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Stunning Architectural Illustrations Like a Pro

Self-taught artist and illustrator Demi Lang teaches the most popular class at My Modern Met Academy, Architectural Illustration for Everyone. In it, she takes students along with her as she completes an illustration using colored pencils and ink. Now, she's revealing even more of her tips and tricks in her book, Drawing and Illustrating Architecture.

This step-by-step guide includes over 200 pages of instruction that will allow anyone to learn architectural illustration. Filled with informative illustrations and encouraging words, readers will discover how to organize their workspace, select the correct materials, and build a photo reference library.

From there, Lang dives into techniques for achieving realistic tone, value, texture, shadow, and light in drawings and how to add layer upon layer of color, lines, details, and highlights to create works that leap off the paper with exciting dimensionality and life. The second half of the book is dedicated to projects, with Lang demonstrating how to render textures and architectural elements like windows, doors, and chimneys. Everything then culminates in the final chapter, where Lang details her creative process for a full-color drawing with gold details.

This book is sure to become an important reference for anyone who is interested in drawing architecture and it's a wonderful complement to Lang's online course on My Modern Met Academy, which contains over three hours of lessons. Drawing and Illustrating Architecture is now available for pre-order and will be released on March 19, 2024.

Illustrator Demi Lang has written a step-by-step guide to architectural illustration.

Across more than 200 pages, she demonstrates how to create realistic architectural elements using colored pencil and ink.

The book is an excellent complement to her online architecture drawing class on My Modern Met Academy.

Drawing and Illustrating Architecture is now available for pre-sale.

