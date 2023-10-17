Home / Art / Drawing

12 Excellent Drawing Books Recommended by Artists and Illustrators

By Jessica Stewart on October 17, 2023
My Modern Met Academy Drawing Book Recommendations

Learning to draw is a lifelong journey, but there are plenty of resources to gain inspiration and help you meet your creative goals. Luckily, the drawing and illustration experts at My Modern Met Academy are also happy to share their knowledge. At the end of their online art courses, each instructor shares a few of their favorite drawing books to help students continue to learn and grow.

Since we've been celebrating drawing this month with our Drawing Challenge Bundle class bundle, we've decided to share some of these drawing resources with the world. When you enroll in the bundle, you'll receive three of our popular drawing courses—Portrait Drawing for BeginnersArchitectural Illustration for Everyone, and Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase. With a special price of $95 for all three courses, you'll get a discount of over 20% off what you'd pay if you purchased each separately.

Whether you are interested in drawing people, animals, or architecture, there's a little something for everyone. These books, which are helpful for both beginners and advanced artists, will hold a place of pride on your bookshelf and become valued reference material for years to come.

Scroll down to see all the suggestions from our instructors, and then head over to My Modern Met Academy to sign up for in-depth drawing lessons today.

Anna Sokolova

Colored Ink Tips by Anna Sokolova

Anna Sokolova is a talented illustrator who teaches Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion. Drawing is the foundation of her work, and she enhances her illustrations with colored inks to great effect. In particular, Sokolova finds inspiration in animals and the natural world. Her resource list is the perfect guide for any artist looking to incorporate new elements into their artwork.

 

Demi Lang

Demi Lang Architectural Illustration Class

As our resident expert in architecture drawing, Demi Lang‘s list is filled with resources to help you draw the urban environment. From a detailed look at perspective to inspirational pen and ink drawings, these books are valuable tools for anyone who loves sketching buildings.

 

Margherita Cole

Drawing by Margherita Cole

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching is a great course for beginners, and instructor Margherita Cole has put together a wide-ranging list of drawing books to help get your creative journey off to a good start.

 

Melissa de Nobrega

Portrait Drawing by Melissa De Nobrega

If you want to master the art of drawing the human figure, artist Melisssa de Nobrega has an excellent list of resources. As the instructor of our class, Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like, her list rightly focuses on mastering the ins and outs of drawing anatomy.

 

Jessica Stewart

