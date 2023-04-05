Home / Art

5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint

By Sara Barnes on April 5, 2023
How to Draw Portraiture

Photo: Melissa de Nobrega / My Modern Met Academy

Our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy has been around for over a year. In that time, we’ve launched many online classes covering art, photography, and crafts. You can start anywhere in your My Modern Met Academy journey, but if you’re wanting some suggestions, take them from our students. Here, we’re sharing some of our best-selling classes on our platform.

Drawing makes up some of our most popular courses and we have a variety to choose from. Learn how to draw architecture from artist Demi Lang in her course Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil. Alternatively, understand how to break down one of the most complex subjects—the human face—when you enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like with Melissa De Nobrega.

Our popular painting classes are a nod toward abstraction. Artist Dimitra Milan shows how to combine an abstract, free-flowing background with a naturalistic drawing in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting. It’s an intermediate-level class that assumes you have some knowledge of how to draw. If you’re looking for something where sketching isn’t as involved, give Nitika Ale’s class a try. Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings share expressive techniques that you can use to create bouquets on canvas.

Get a peek into these classes below. Know someone who would love them? We have gift certificates just for that!

Want to learn art online? Enroll in one of these best-selling online art classes covering drawing and painting, only available on My Modern Met Academy.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

How to Draw Architecture

Master the art of architectural illustration with this course by Demi Lang. She'll take you, step by step, through her incredible process of drawing buildings using ink and colored pencils.

How to Draw ArchitectureHow to Draw Architecture

 

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

How to Paint Online Class

Mixed media artist Dimitra Milan will show you, step by step, how to create a canvas in what she calls “abstract realism.” Start with an abstract background, draw out your subject, and then use acrylics to bring it to life.

How to Paint Online ClassHow to Paint Online Class

 

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

How to Draw Portraits Online Class

In bite-sized lessons, this portrait drawing course will break down one of the most complex subjects, the human face, into something simple and approachable.

How to Draw Portraits Online ClassHow to Draw Portraits Online Class

 

Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings

How to Paint Abstract Florals Online Class

Discover new ways to convey the beauty of flowers. This abstract painting course will share expressive techniques you can use to create bouquets on canvas, from the first to the last brush stroke.

How to Paint Abstract Florals Online ClassHow to Paint Abstract Florals Online Class

 

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

How to Draw Online Class

Learn the fundamentals of drawing and gain the confidence to sketch any subject you like.

How to Draw Online ClassHow to Draw Online Class

