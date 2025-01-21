Home / Classes / Academy

5 Online Painting Classes To Grow Your Skills as an Artist

By Jessica Stewart on January 21, 2025

The art of painting reaches back in time across history, whether used to decorate ancient artifacts or spread across canvases by famous artists. Today, painting still represents one of the highest forms of art, and whether you are a beginner or a seasoned creative, there is always more to learn. That is where My Modern Met Academy comes in.

As an online creative learning platform, we're all about helping all levels of artists reach their potential. And when it comes to painting, we've tapped skilled artists to share their knowledge. From working with acrylics to discovering how to create mixed-media artwork, there's something for everyone.

In every one of our courses, you'll walk step by step through lessons on materials and techniques and then work with the instructors to complete your own paintings. All classes are on-demand, which means that you can start and stop whenever you want and go at your own pace.

Scroll down to see five of our favorite painting courses.

Here are 5 online painting classes from My Modern Met Academy to get started and/or further your skills.

 

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

In this intermediate mixed-media painting class, artist Dimitra Milan shares techniques to create your own piece of abstract realist art. She will show you step-by-step how to create a canvas in a style she calls “abstract realism.” Start with an abstract background, draw out your subject, and then use acrylics to bring it to life. Once you start, you won't want to stop.

 

Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting

Dive into contemporary landscape painting using acrylics with artist Luiza Niechoda. Designed for intermediate learners or intrepid beginners, there's a lot of information packed into this three-hour class. Learn to stretch your own canvas, paint crisp lines, and create a hue matrix that will last for years to come. Then, work with Niechoda to bring everything together and create two abstract landscape paintings.

 

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

This abstract painting course uses paint-along lessons to create beautiful art using acrylics. Megan Elizabeth believes that working abstractly can be quite enjoyable and relaxing with the right mentality. Through her course, you will find inspiration in both nature and light and turn them into beautiful art. You will then come away with your very own abstract acrylic painting inspired by dappled light.

 

Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings

Appreciate the beauty of flowers in a whole new way when you learn how to paint them using an abstract style and acrylic pigment. Through in-depth video lessons, Nitika Ale will teach you how to curate inspiration images, break down the essential techniques, and craft your own dreamy floral imagery.

 

Introduction to Watercolor Painting

]

Botanical artist Victoria Beyer breaks down everything you need to know about this much-loved medium, from the type of paper to use to different special effects you can achieve.  Discover everything from wet-on-wet to dry brushing and create two watercolor paintings—a landscape and a still life.

 

