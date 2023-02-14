Home / Classes / Academy

24-Hour Valentine’s Day Sale: Save 10% on Classes at My Modern Met Academy

By Sara Barnes on February 14, 2023
Valentine's Day Sale at My Modern Met Academy

When it comes to gift-giving, it’s said that experiences are more valuable than things. An experience creates memories, making it a gift that keeps on giving. If you’re still in need of a Valentine’s Day present for your sweetie (or yourself!), take advantage of My Modern Met Academy’s flash sale. For the entire day of February 14, use the code lovelearning10 to save 10% on all of our creative classes. Act fast—this sale will end at 11:59 PM PST.

We have a variety of creative classes that lovers of all types will appreciate. Does your beloved relish in travel? Purchase our newest course titled Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories. Taught by embroidery artist instructor Maria Zamyatina, this class will demonstrate how to stitch a scene based on a destination that they've traveled to.

If your valentine is a pet parent, why not help them take better pictures of their furry friend? In that case, enroll them in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend with photographer Belinda Richards. Throughout her class, she’ll show them how to capture a great portrait of their pup that showcases its sparkling personality.

Scroll down for more classes we offer through My Modern Met Academy and be sure to use the code lovelearning10 to save 10% through February 14, 2023, at 11:59 PM PST.

My Modern Met Academy is having a flash sale for Valentine's Day. Save 10% on all online classes when you use the code lovelearning10 for one day only—February 14. Here are some of the classes available to take:

 

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

 

Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion

Illustration Online Classes Illustration Online Classes Illustration Online Classes Illustration Online Classes

Enroll in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion.

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Demi Lang Drawing a Building Demi Lang Drawing a Building Demi Lang Drawing a Building Architectural Drawing Class

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

 

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Pet Photograph in a Studio Setting Pet Photograph in a Studio Setting Pet Photography by Belinda Richards Editing a Pet Photograph

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Enjoy the Best Creative Products When You Shop at My Modern Met Store

Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met

Perfect Your Painting When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes

Give the Gift of Creativity When You Purchase a Gift Certificate for Online Art Classes

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Try Your Hand at Beautiful Lettering With These Drawing Supplies
Celebrate My Modern Met Academy’s Birthday With a Special Bundle Teaching Painting Online
5 Beginner-Friendly Online Art Classes That Will Ignite Your Creativity in 2023
Learn a Unique Way To Remember Your Travels in This Online Embroidery Class (Now on Pre-Sale!)
Holiday Sale at My Modern Met Academy: Save 15% On All Creative Classes
Craft Your Own Beautiful Hoop Art When You Use These Embroidery Supplies

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Save Big on Cyber Monday: Take 25% Off All Online Art Classes on My Modern Met Academy
Save 25% on All Creative Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Black Friday Sale
Learn How To Draw Architecture Like a Pro When You Use These Sketching Supplies
5 Online Art Classes That Will Ignite Your Creativity This Fall
Learn How To Illustrate When You Enroll in These Expert-Led Online Classes
No Tricks Here: Save 15% On All Art Classes With My Modern Met Academy’s Halloween Sale

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.