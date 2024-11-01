Anna Kendrick Donates All of Her Income From ‘Woman of the Hour’ Film to Victims of Violent Crime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47)

Best known for her lighthearted and comedic roles in Pitch Perfect and A Simple Favor, Anna Kendrick recently shifted to a darker genre. In her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, she both stars in and directs this gripping true-crime thriller based on the real-life story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, also known as “The Dating Game Killer.” However, despite the film’s success, Kendrick couldn’t help but feel “gross” about about making money off such a harrowing topic, so she decided to donate her entire earnings to victims of abuse.

In Woman of the Hour, set in 1978, Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman and aspiring actor who seeks love on the TV show The Dating Game. Cheryl chooses to date “bachelor number three,” Rodney Alcala, and the story quickly takes an unexpected and dangerous turn for the worse.

Though the film isn’t entirely accurate, Kendrick focused on portraying the victims’ stories in an empathetic and thoughtful way. Woman of the Hour boldly emphasizes the importance of approaching true crime with respect for those affected, which is why Kendrick felt uncomfortable profiting from the film.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Kendrick revealed her commitment to supporting victims of violent crime by donating all of her income from the film to two worthy nonprofit organizations. “Once I realized, ‘Oh, there’s going to be money exchanging hands,’ I asked myself the question, ‘Do you feel gross about this?’” she explained. “And I did. So I’m not making money off the movie. The money is going to RAINN and the National Center for Victims of Crime.”

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) works to support survivors of sexual violence, and the National Center for Victims of Crime provides free, confidential support for victims and survivors of all types of crime throughout the U.S. Although the exact amount Kendrick donated to these two organizations is not publicly known, her admirable contribution is sure to make a significant difference to victims of violent crime.

Woman of the Hour is now available to watch on Netflix.

