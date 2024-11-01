Home / Entertainment / Movies

Anna Kendrick Donates All of Her Income From ‘Woman of the Hour’ Film to Victims of Violent Crime

By Emma Taggart on November 1, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47)

Best known for her lighthearted and comedic roles in Pitch Perfect and A Simple Favor, Anna Kendrick recently shifted to a darker genre. In her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, she both stars in and directs this gripping true-crime thriller based on the real-life story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, also known as “The Dating Game Killer.” However, despite the film’s success, Kendrick couldn’t help but feel “gross” about about making money off such a harrowing topic, so she decided to donate her entire earnings to victims of abuse.

In Woman of the Hour, set in 1978, Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman and aspiring actor who seeks love on the TV show The Dating Game. Cheryl chooses to date “bachelor number three,” Rodney Alcala, and the story quickly takes an unexpected and dangerous turn for the worse.

Though the film isn’t entirely accurate, Kendrick focused on portraying the victims’ stories in an empathetic and thoughtful way. Woman of the Hour boldly emphasizes the importance of approaching true crime with respect for those affected, which is why Kendrick felt uncomfortable profiting from the film.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Kendrick revealed her commitment to supporting victims of violent crime by donating all of her income from the film to two worthy nonprofit organizations. “Once I realized, ‘Oh, there’s going to be money exchanging hands,’ I asked myself the question, ‘Do you feel gross about this?’” she explained. “And I did. So I’m not making money off the movie. The money is going to RAINN and the National Center for Victims of Crime.”

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) works to support survivors of sexual violence, and the National Center for Victims of Crime provides free, confidential support for victims and survivors of all types of crime throughout the U.S. Although the exact amount Kendrick donated to these two organizations is not publicly known, her admirable contribution is sure to make a significant difference to victims of violent crime.

Woman of the Hour is now available to watch on Netflix.

Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, is based on the real-life story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, also known as “The Dating Game Killer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47)

Kendrick couldn’t help but feel “gross” about about making money off such a harrowing topic, so she decided to donate her entire earnings to victims of abuse.

Anna Kendrick: Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube
h/t: [Relevant]

Related Articles:

Teen Creates an Online Shop That Secretly Helps Victims of Domestic Violence

440 High Heels Installed on Giant Wall to Honor Female Victims of Domestic Violence

Michael Jordan’s $10 Million Donation to Make-A-Wish Is the Largest in Its History

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

London Museum Welcomes Tim Burton Exhibition That Lets Fans Take a Peek Inside the Director’s Mind
‘Gladiator II’ Popcorn Bucket Brings the Colosseum to Your Lap Through AR
This Luxury James Bond-Themed Bar Celebrates 60 Years of ‘Goldfinger’
Stylish Film Map Features Hundreds of Clever References to Your Favorite Movies
Empire State Building Honors James Earl Jones With a Darth Vader Projection
85-Year-Old Sir Ian McKellen Isn’t Ready to Hang Up Gandalf’s Hat Just Yet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Swedish Armed Forces Campaign Champions LGBTQ+ Inclusivity and Pride
Miss Kansas Courageously Calls Out Her Abuser on Public Stage, Launches Fight Against Domestic Violence
Actor Hannibal Buress Hired a Lookalike To Attend a Movie Premiere for Him
Zambia Made Education Free and Young People Have Flocked to Classrooms To Learn
Artists Build Ukraine’s Most Beautiful Landmarks With LEGO Bricks for Charity
Tennessee Will Become First U.S. State to Supply Parents With Free Diapers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.