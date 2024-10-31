Home / Entertainment / Movies

London Museum Welcomes Tim Burton Exhibition That Lets Fans Take a Peek Inside the Director’s Mind

By Regina Sienra on October 31, 2024
Tim Burton at the "The World of Tim Burton" exhibit in London

Photo: Matt Crossick

Tim Burton is much more than a filmmaker—he is an artist whose camera can only capture a sliver of his vast imagination. This sentiment is at the heart of The World of Tim Burton, an exhibition that has just opened at London's Design Museum—its final stop after a 10-year world tour.

“It’s a strange thing, to put 50 years of art and your life on view for everyone to see, especially when that was never the original purpose,” Burton said in a statement shared by the museum. “In the past, I have resisted having the exhibition in London; however, collaborating with the Design Museum for this final stop was the right choice. They understand the art, and with the opportunity to adapt the show and highlight the way design interacts with the works, I’ve been able to view it all through an exciting new lens.”

The exhibition has been expanded and revamped for the London iteration, with the addition of 90 objects—bringing the grand total to 600 items. These were either loaned from Burton’s extensive personal archives, the private collections of Burton’s collaborators, or film studios—including Paramount, Amazon MGM Studios, and Warner Bros.

Over 18 of Burton's films and projects are individually spotlighted in the exhibition, such as Edward Scissorhands (1990), Corpse Bride (2005), and his latest, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024). Most insightfully, there's also a space dedicated to his earliest unrealized projects, drawings of his youth, his college projects, and his time spent as an apprentice animator at Disney. These coexist with some blockbuster items, such as Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman costume from the 1992 film Batman Returns and Jenna Ortega's Rave’N dance dress from Netflix's Wednesday. There is also a recreation of the private studio where Burton works, offering a rare glimpse into his creative process.

“For Tim Burton, each film begins with a drawing, that he often returns to over time, almost like old friends,” says curator Maria McLintock. “We’re thrilled to be displaying so many of these deeply personal works at the Design Museum, in the heart of the city he's called home for over 20 years. This hugely successful show has delighted audiences across the globe for over a decade, but our Design Museum reimagining, with many new additions and new narratives, means this is an unprecedented opportunity to be immersed in Tim Burton’s unique and singular vision.”

Burton's fans have responded to the call, as the event has had the biggest advance ticket sales for an exhibition in the Design Museum’s 35-year history. Although it's also the perfect show to celebrate Halloween, there's plenty of time to take it in—The World of Tim Burton will be open until April 21, 2025. Due to its high demand, it'll be open late on Friday and Saturday evenings for the rest of year.

The World of Tim Burton has just opened at London's Design Museum—its final stop after a 10-year world tour.

Tim Burton at the "The World of Tim Burton" exhibit in London

Photo: Matt Crossick

The exhibition has been expanded and revamped for the London iteration, with the addition of 90 objects–bringing the grand total to 600 items.

Inside "The World of Tim Burton" exhibit in London

Photo: Rob Harris for the Design Museum

There's also a space dedicated to his earliest unrealized projects, old sketches, and his time spent as an apprentice animator at Disney.

Art by Tim Burton

“Untitled (Teddy Bear in Paris),” 2001. Private Collection © Tim Burton

Over 18 of Burton's films and projects are individually spotlighted in the exhibition.

Inside "The World of Tim Burton" exhibit in London

Photo: Rob Harris for the Design Museum

“It’s a strange thing, to put 50 years of art and your life on view for everyone to see, especially when that was never the original purpose,” Burton says.

Inside "The World of Tim Burton" exhibit in London

Photo: Rob Harris for the Design Museum

Old drawings coexist with blockbuster items, such as Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman costume from Batman Returns and Christina Ricci's Sleepy Hollow dress.

Inside "The World of Tim Burton" exhibit in London

Photo: Rob Harris for the Design Museum

Items were loaned from Burton’s extensive personal archives, the private collections of Burton’s collaborators, and film studios—including Paramount, Amazon MGM Studios, and Warner Bros.

Inside "The World of Tim Burton" exhibit in London

Photo: Rob Harris for the Design Museum

“For Tim Burton, each film begins with a drawing, that he often returns to over time, almost like old friends,” says curator Maria McLintock.

Edward Scissorhands Art by Tim Burton

“Untitled (Edward Scissorhands),” 1990. EDWARD SCISSORHANDS ©1990. 20th Century Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The World of Tim Burton will be open until April 21, 2025.

Inside "The World of Tim Burton" exhibit in London

Photo: Rob Harris for the Design Museum

Art by Tim Burton

“Percepto,” c. 1996–1997. © Tim Burton

Inside "The World of Tim Burton" exhibit in London

Photo: Rob Harris for the Design Museum

Design Museum: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Design Museum.

Related Articles:

Immersive Tim Burton Exhibition Is a “Labyrinth” Into His Creative Genius

Iconic London Tube Map Designer’s Archive Is Going on Sale and Getting Its Own Exhibit

20th Century’s Most Iconic News Images Celebrated in New Exhibition

‘Edges of Ailey’ Exhibition Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Alvin Ailey

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Anna Kendrick Donates All of Her Income From ‘Woman of the Hour’ Film to Victims of Violent Crime
Evocative New Book Surveys the Color Palettes Used by Renowned Artists
‘Gladiator II’ Popcorn Bucket Brings the Colosseum to Your Lap Through AR
Vibrant Colors and Shapes Pop Out of Creative Duo’s Joyful Optical Illusions
Mother and Daughter Restore Spanish Paintings Using Bacteria
Study Shows That Viewing Real Art in Museums Stimulates Brain Much More Than Reproductions

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Luxury James Bond-Themed Bar Celebrates 60 Years of ‘Goldfinger’
Artworks Shaped as Beer Cans Are Mistaken for Trash and Thrown Away by Museum Staff Member
‘Edges of Ailey’ Exhibition Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Alvin Ailey
Artist Meticulously Cuts Delicate Leaves Into Playful Mini Storybook Scenes
Stylish Film Map Features Hundreds of Clever References to Your Favorite Movies
Empire State Building Honors James Earl Jones With a Darth Vader Projection

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.