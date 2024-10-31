London Museum Welcomes Tim Burton Exhibition That Lets Fans Take a Peek Inside the Director’s Mind

Tim Burton is much more than a filmmaker—he is an artist whose camera can only capture a sliver of his vast imagination. This sentiment is at the heart of The World of Tim Burton, an exhibition that has just opened at London's Design Museum—its final stop after a 10-year world tour.

“It’s a strange thing, to put 50 years of art and your life on view for everyone to see, especially when that was never the original purpose,” Burton said in a statement shared by the museum. “In the past, I have resisted having the exhibition in London; however, collaborating with the Design Museum for this final stop was the right choice. They understand the art, and with the opportunity to adapt the show and highlight the way design interacts with the works, I’ve been able to view it all through an exciting new lens.”

The exhibition has been expanded and revamped for the London iteration, with the addition of 90 objects—bringing the grand total to 600 items. These were either loaned from Burton’s extensive personal archives, the private collections of Burton’s collaborators, or film studios—including Paramount, Amazon MGM Studios, and Warner Bros.

Over 18 of Burton's films and projects are individually spotlighted in the exhibition, such as Edward Scissorhands (1990), Corpse Bride (2005), and his latest, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024). Most insightfully, there's also a space dedicated to his earliest unrealized projects, drawings of his youth, his college projects, and his time spent as an apprentice animator at Disney. These coexist with some blockbuster items, such as Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman costume from the 1992 film Batman Returns and Jenna Ortega's Rave’N dance dress from Netflix's Wednesday. There is also a recreation of the private studio where Burton works, offering a rare glimpse into his creative process.

“For Tim Burton, each film begins with a drawing, that he often returns to over time, almost like old friends,” says curator Maria McLintock. “We’re thrilled to be displaying so many of these deeply personal works at the Design Museum, in the heart of the city he's called home for over 20 years. This hugely successful show has delighted audiences across the globe for over a decade, but our Design Museum reimagining, with many new additions and new narratives, means this is an unprecedented opportunity to be immersed in Tim Burton’s unique and singular vision.”

Burton's fans have responded to the call, as the event has had the biggest advance ticket sales for an exhibition in the Design Museum’s 35-year history. Although it's also the perfect show to celebrate Halloween, there's plenty of time to take it in—The World of Tim Burton will be open until April 21, 2025. Due to its high demand, it'll be open late on Friday and Saturday evenings for the rest of year.

