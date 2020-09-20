Home / Art / Sculpture

6 Contemporary Diorama Artists Who Craft Fascinating Miniature Worlds

By Emma Taggart on September 20, 2020
Diorama Artists

Photo: Randy Hage
Miniature art may be small in size, but it often makes a big impression. Artists around the world have adopted the diorama as a way to create miniature, three-dimensional scenes from wood, paper, and other everyday objects. From expert model makers to imaginative photographers, read on to discover the work of six diorama artists who transport viewers into tiny, otherworldly environments.

So, what is a diorama? The term “diorama” originated in 1823 in France and referred to a picture-viewing device used for theater shows. The word literally means “through that which is seen,” from the Greek “di” (through) and “orama” (that which is seen, a sight). Today, diorama refers to a three-dimensional model that represents a scene in miniature. They’re often used as educational displays in museums, but there are many contemporary artists who create dioramas as a way to capture particular places, concepts, and ideas.

Here are 6 diorama artists that craft impressively-detailed scenes in miniature.

 

Randy Hage

Randy Hage Diorama Art

Artist Randy Hage pays homage to the historical buildings of New York by recreating them in miniature. Hage became particularly interested in old storefronts during the late ‘90s when he was photographing aged cast-iron buildings in SoHo. “The colors, patina, age, disrepair, was quite compelling,” he tells My Modern Met. “These facades have a story to tell, and the owners are an important part of the city’s history. New York storefronts, especially the older Mom and Pop stores, are more than just retail locations, they are an integral part of the community.” The talented artist aims to immortalize these stores before they disappear for good. Each detailed three-dimensional model is carefully handmade from wood, paper, resin, glass, plastic, and metal.

Follow Randy Hage: Website | Facebook | Instagram

 

Andy Acres

Andy Acres Diorama Art

London-based model maker Andy Acres (of Chimerical Reveries) crafts detailed shadow boxes that depict eerie scenes. From derelict farmhouses and old attics to fog-filled forests and gravesites, Acres invites viewers to “peer into another world.” Each miniature, spooky scene is handcrafted with wood, brass screws, plastics, and glass. The framed shadow boxes are often back-lit with LED lights, which can be switched on and off using an antique toggle.

Follow Andy Acres: Website | Instagram | Etsy

 

Derrick Lin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derrick Lin (@marsder) on

Seattle-based photographer Derrick Lin constructs miniature worlds from everyday office supplies. Tiny figurines are placed among pencils, paperclips, staples, and often the artist’s own coffee mug. Through his dioramas, Lin reflects his own personal experiences. “In addition to humor and whimsy, I started to pay more attention to topics around loneliness, mental health, and kindness,” he reveals. “I strive to depict and spotlight on the kind of thoughts we typically reserve for ourselves.”

Follow Derrick Lin: Instagram | Society6

 

Mohamad Hafez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M O H A M A D H A F E Z (@mohamad_hafez) on

Connecticut-based, Syrian-born artist Mohamad Hafez creates architectural dioramas of Middle Eastern urban environments from found objects and scrap metal. An architect by trade, he builds cross-sections of battered streets that are packed with realistic details. Often encased in suitcases and picture frames, each wall-mounted piece is intended to be examined up-close. Hafez hopes his work will highlight the political and social issues of his war-torn homeland, and “expose the Middle East’s conflicts to the world in a modest, artistic approach to appeal to a wider contemporary audience.”

Follow Mohamad Hafez: Website | Instagram

 

Aleia Murawski and Sam Copeland

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by aleia (@aleia) on

Taking a more comical approach to diorama art, Illinois-based Aleia Murawski and Sam Copeland create miniature worlds for snails. These are no ordinary garden snails, though; they live a life of luxury in the creative duo’s elaborate handmade scenes. The slimy critters are pictured sliding up to a limo, basking under the glimmer of a disco ball, and even flying in airplanes.

Follow Aleia Murawski and Samuel Copeland: Website | Instagram

 

Gregory Grozos

Gregory Grozos Diorama Art

Greek artist Gregory Grozos gives new life to antique jewelry by encasing miniature scenes inside pocket watches and pendants. Each carefully composed trinket tells a story, and the tiny figurines are placed among little homes, workplaces, and even forests. “A few years ago I had the idea of making an entire tiny world which a person can carry on him or her,” reveals Grozos. “I then started developing ways to do exactly that. My work is very painstaking and most pieces take days or even weeks to complete.”

Follow Gregory Grozos: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Etsy

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Emma Taggart

