Beloved African Elephant Craig the “Super Tusker” Dies at 54 Years Old

By Ava Linker on February 9, 2026

 

One of the most beloved African elephants has sadly passed away at the age of 54 due to natural causes. The “super tusker” known as Craig lived and died at Amboseli National Park in Kenya. It is with much grief that the native people, conservationist community, and all who knew Craig throughout his life, say goodbye.

Craig lived a peaceful, solitary life. Unlike many bulls, he often kept to himself, moving deliberately across the landscape, blazing his own path. But he was never without his fans, admirers, and guardians. Rangers, conservationists, photographers, local community members, and wildlife enthusiasts across the world followed his story, drawn to his calm presence and unmistakable grandeur. He was under the watchful eye of the Massai who kept him safe from poachers and who had a mutual understanding with him. They were never scared of each other.

Craig was the definition of a gentle giant—majestic because of his size, stature, and, of course, his iconic long tusks, yet calm in his demeanor. His super tusks weighed over 45 kilograms (almost 100 pounds) each, and were an estimated at 2.1 meters (6.9 feet) in length. Because of this, he was a valuable target to ivory poachers, who are responsible for the sharp decline in super tuskers, with less than 30 left in the world. Craig’s life was a testament to the unwavering protection of locals and the conservationists that gave him the full and happy life he deserved.

His legacy lives on in the young bulls he fathered, who carry his strong genes, and in the many people worldwide who feel more deeply connected to elephants because they knew of Craig. Protecting super tuskers like Craig and all elephants at risk of being killed for their tusks requires the same dedication shown to Craig. His long, peaceful life proves that elephants can thrive when humans choose protection over exploitation.

You can stay up to date with amazing conservation efforts for African elephants like Craig by following Amboseli Trust for Elephants on Instagram and Facebook.

A beloved African elephant named Craig, known for his super long tusks and gentle nature, has sadly passed away.

The famed super tusker lived a long and peaceful life in Kenya under the watch of the Massai people.

 

His tusks were several times larger and heavier than the typical African elephant’s tusks, weighing about 100 pounds each and nearly 7 feet long.

 

African Bull Elephant

Typical young African elephant bull. (Photo: L0k1m0nk33 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Craig leaves a legacy of resilience, peace, and hope in his story and in the young elephants he fathered, passing on his valuable genes to bring back the once great population of super tuskers.

Amboseli Trust for Elephants: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Source: Conservationists in Kenya pay tribute to beloved ‘super tusker’ elephant Craig, who died at age 54

