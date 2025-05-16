My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Learn How To Make Your Own Pigments With These DIY Paint Recipes

By Sara Barnes on May 16, 2025
Paint Containers and Brush

Photo: eremey90/Depositphotos

Did you know you can create your own paint pigment? It's true! And better yet, the DIY version is easier and more accessible than you might think. Using some special (and not-so-special) materials, you can produce pigments to your exact specifications. This gives you ultimate control over viscosity and allows you to experiment with hues to create unique color palettes.

But, where do you start? We have simple recipes on how to make paint, from tempera to watercolor to acrylic. Each approach has at least two elements: the pigment (or pigments) and the binder, which is how the paint will stay together. Egg is one such binder, and this humble ingredient has a rich history in the world of pigment creation. Egg tempera is a type of paint that can be traced back to ancient Greece and the 4th century BCE.

Carry on the tradition of artist-crafted paints when you try the DIY paint recipes below.

DIY Paint Recipes You Can Try

 

Tempera Paint

DIY Paint

Photo: bitpics/Depositphotos

Tempera, also known as egg tempera, is a type of paint that features pigments mixed with a water-soluble binder, typically an egg.

You will need:

  • 1 egg yolk (binder)
  • Pigment (dry artist pigment, fine chalk, or spices like paprika or turmeric)
  • Cold water

Add a small amount of pigment powder to a cup. In a bowl, separate the egg yolk from the egg white. (You can discard the white.) Mix the yolk and add an equal amount of water to thin it out. When you’re ready to create the pigment, combine a one-to-one ratio of powder and egg yolk. Stir thoroughly. If you find the pigment is looking dull, add more egg. If it’s too shiny, add more powder.

Use this paint immediately, as it doesn’t store well.

Watercolor Paint

Watercolor is one of the easiest paints to make using pantry staples. If you’re looking to experiment with DIY paints for the first time, try using food coloring.

You will need:

  • Gum arabic (binder)
  • Honey (for texture)
  • Pigment (can be powdered or liquid, like food coloring)
  • Cold water
  • Clove oil (for preservation)

Mix two parts water and one part gum arabic. Add a few drops of honey for texture. Slowly stir in the pigment using a Q-tip, toothpick, or something similar to avoid clumping. Add a drop of clove oil. Pour the mixture into a pan or tin and allow to dry.

 

Acrylic Paint

You can make acrylic paint using the acrylic medium of your choice. This will act as the binder and a neutral base to add powdered pigment.

You will need:

Place a small amount of powdered pigment on the glass. (The amount you place will depend on how much paint you want to create.) If blending colors, mix with the pigments with a palette knife. Slowly add water to create a saucy, smooth consistency—work until there are no lumps. Mix in two to three times the amount of medium as you have pigment, and work it all together with your palette knife. Place in an air-tight container for storing.

 

Natural Paint

How to Make Paint

Photo: Laura Adai

Natural paint simply refers to pigments taken from the earth. The binder will be what makes it either oil or watercolor paint.

You will need:

Mix the dry pigment with a small amount of binder on a piece of glass. Use the palette knife to get a smooth, buttery consistency. (This might require adding more binder.)

 

Once your paint is created, put pigment to paper (or canvas) with one of our painting ideas!

 

