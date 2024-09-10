Home / Classes / Academy

Learn the Basics of Watercolor Painting in This Online Class

By Jessica Stewart on September 10, 2024

Watercolor Paint

Watercolor paint is an incredibly popular medium known for its transparency and layering effect. Small enough to put in your pocket and set up anywhere, watercolors have inspired artists for centuries. And now, My Modern Met Academy is helping anyone get comfortable with the medium in our newest online class, Introduction to Watercolor Painting. Taught by botanical artist Victoria Beyer, this 3.5-hour class will set you up to successfully create your own watercolor paintings.

Beyer's enthusiasm is infectious, and her love for watercolor shines through as she shares her extensive knowledge. First, she explains all the materials beginners will need to get started, sharing the difference between pans and tubes, as well as the different types of watercolor paper available. You'll then discover some of the most common watercolor techniques, from wet-on-wet to dry brushing. After seeing how these can be used to create different textures, you'll learn how ordinary household materials will help you create special effects.

Designed for beginners, Introduction to Watercolor Painting will also give students a thorough color theory lesson and go through the basics of creating compelling compositions. Once this foundation has been laid, Beyer will take students step-by-step through creating two watercolor paintings. By focusing on a still life and a landscape, you'll see the incredible creative potential available with watercolors. So, if you have ever been curious about watercolor paint or are just starting out and would like to learn more, why not enroll now?

Currently, Introduction to Watercolor Painting is on pre-sale for a special 10% discount using the code watercolor10. This will enroll you directly into the course, which is being released to the general public on September 17. On that date, you'll see all 12 lessons on your student dashboard. You can then watch them at your leisure as many times as you'd like.

Dive into the world of watercolors with My Modern Met Academy's Introduction to Watercolor Painting, taught by botanical artist Victoria Beyer.

Victoria Beyer Painting

Beyer's enthusiasm is infectious, and her love for watercolor shines through as she shares her extensive knowledge—from materials to basic techniques.

Watercolor painting techniques

 

Watercolor painting techniques

Watercolor painting techniques

Designed for beginners, Introduction to Watercolor Painting will also give students a thorough color theory lesson and go through the basics of creating compelling compositions.

Color Theory

Once this foundation has been laid, Beyer will take students step-by-step through creating two watercolor paintings.

Watercolor Still Life

The online course is on pre-sale for 10% off until September 16. After that date, you'll have immediate access to all 12 lessons and 3.5 hours of instruction.

Watercolor Landscape

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
