Learn the Basics of Watercolor Painting in This Online Class

Watercolor paint is an incredibly popular medium known for its transparency and layering effect. Small enough to put in your pocket and set up anywhere, watercolors have inspired artists for centuries. And now, My Modern Met Academy is helping anyone get comfortable with the medium in our newest online class, Introduction to Watercolor Painting. Taught by botanical artist Victoria Beyer, this 3.5-hour class will set you up to successfully create your own watercolor paintings.

Beyer's enthusiasm is infectious, and her love for watercolor shines through as she shares her extensive knowledge. First, she explains all the materials beginners will need to get started, sharing the difference between pans and tubes, as well as the different types of watercolor paper available. You'll then discover some of the most common watercolor techniques, from wet-on-wet to dry brushing. After seeing how these can be used to create different textures, you'll learn how ordinary household materials will help you create special effects.

Designed for beginners, Introduction to Watercolor Painting will also give students a thorough color theory lesson and go through the basics of creating compelling compositions. Once this foundation has been laid, Beyer will take students step-by-step through creating two watercolor paintings. By focusing on a still life and a landscape, you'll see the incredible creative potential available with watercolors. So, if you have ever been curious about watercolor paint or are just starting out and would like to learn more, why not enroll now?

Currently, Introduction to Watercolor Painting is on pre-sale for a special 10% discount using the code watercolor10. This will enroll you directly into the course, which is being released to the general public on September 17. On that date, you'll see all 12 lessons on your student dashboard. You can then watch them at your leisure as many times as you'd like.

