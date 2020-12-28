70+ Painting Ideas That Will Inspire You To Pick Up a Brush Right Now

When it comes to painting, everyone starts out on an even playing field—those that paint well have built their skills over time. Doing so, however, requires patience, and for you to put brush to canvas (or paper) and increase your aptitude stroke by stroke. We’ve seen this happen in a drawing; just a few years of drawing practice can mean the difference between a sketch that’s just okay and one that shows extraordinary talent.

What type of paint should you choose?

Choosing a paint for your work can be quite overwhelming at times given all the varieties out there. Some paint types can be more durable than others or can completely change the look of your final work of art. The right paint choice can be very important in accomplishing your artistic goal, depending on what you are creating. The different paint types vary in style and properties making a big impact on your next painting quest. Some popular types of paint are watercolor, acrylic, oil, and gouache. Read our comprehensive list of types of paint to get a better idea of which one is right for you and your project.

What supplies will you need?

Once you choose the paint type you want to work with, you can focus on other supplies. Outside of your paint set, you will need brushes, possibly a canvas or painting paper, and maybe even an easel if you're feeling fancy. We have recommendations for three of the most popular types of paint. Check out our guides for the best watercolor paint sets, top acrylic paint, and best oil paints that beginners and pros will love.

Once you’ve got your watercolor, acrylic, or even oil paint, you can get started right away on honing your craft. But even having all the right supplies can’t save you from the dreaded creative block; sometimes, you just can’t think of anything to paint! Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of over 60 prompts that are jumping off points for your work. The easy painting ideas are divided into two lists—one is inspired by life while the other challenges you to use your imagination.

When looking through the list, consider the following: what sounds like fun to paint? What will challenge you to get better? Are there certain techniques you’d like to try? A leafy tree, for instance, gives you the opportunity to experiment with texture, while imagining these subjects in monochrome is a great exercise in understanding tonality, light, and shadow.

Painting Ideas That Anyone Can Try

Easy painting ideas inspired by real life:

Your favorite coffee mug

A prickly pear cactus

Your furry friend

A tranquil lake scene

Your eye and eyebrow (try observing from real life)

A leafy tree

Your childhood home

A piece of cloth draped over a chair

Fluffy clouds

A bouquet of flowers in a vase

A cardinal on a branch…

…or a wise owl

A curling ocean wave (check out Ray Collins’ wave photographs for inspiration!)

Copy a masterpiece painting of an artist you admire

A bowl of fruit

Fish underwater

A portrait of yourself when you were a kid

Your hand or foot

Your favorite collection of things

A building facade you’ve always admired

Someone standing under an umbrella while it’s raining

A streetlamp illuminating a dark street

A peacock’s colorful plumage

The Eiffel tower, or any other memorable landmark

Decorative tiles you’ve admired

Your mode of transportation (car, bike, scooter, skateboard…)

A reflective object such as an orb

Your favorite insect

A collection of seashells

An old pair of shoes

Take your art supplies outdoors and paint a park en plein air

Your bedroom

Paint the night sky

Mountain landscape

The moon

The beach

A butterfly

A cherry blossom tree (with q-tips instead of a brush)

A pumpkin

The sunset sky

Paint on rocks instead of on canvas

Good painting ideas inspired by the imagination:

A person with flowers growing from their head

Create an image inspired by your favorite song

A majestic unicorn with a rainbow-colored mane

Create a self-portrait in a Cubist style

Reimagine a scene from your favorite Disney film

Imagine a dog could walk and talk like a human. What would they say and do?

Create your own repeat pattern…

… or mandala-inspired design

A cat in a fancy hat

Your dream home

Try painting with your fingers

The sky imagined in colorful swirls like in van Gogh’s Starry Night

A scuba diver swimming through outer space instead of the ocean

A person made out of balloons

Tiny people moving throughout a regular-sized world

Create a repeat pattern of your favorite kitchen appliance

A spooky scene in the woods

Animals in the place of humans

Salvador Dali-inspired interior

Living underwater

Paint a fantastical garden of imaginative plants

Merge two of your favorite animals into one

Try painting in an Art Deco style, like Tamara de Lempicka

Imagine you can fly…

… or that you’re a giant

A person whose skin cracks like porcelain

Create your own fairytale

Fuse day and night into a single scene

An easy quote

Metallic abstract

Geometric art

Splatter art

