Dogs Form Sweet Friendship With an Orphaned Magpie

Two dogs and a magpie have formed an unlikely friendship with deep bonds. Peggy, a Staffordshire bull terrier, her pup Ruby, and Molly the (male) magpie flock together at their home in Queensland, Australia. They enjoy naps, outdoor adventures, and singing (barking) in each other’s presence. They don’t have to be doing much to have a good time—the mark of a true friendship.

Peggy and Molly met two years ago when Juliette Wells and her partner Reece found the baby bird abandoned at a dog park near their home. It was during magpie breeding season, and the couple saw the tiny creature wandering the park. They were concerned about it and waited there for hours to see if the bird’s parents would come back to help it. Much to Juliette and Reece's dismay, they never did.

With Molly alone in the park, the couple knew they had to act. They took the magpie back to their home and contacted friends in a wildlife rescue. Unfortunately, none of the rescues had the capacity to take in the bird, so Juilette and Reece decided to care for Molly with guidance from their animal rescue friends. The humans' loving care helped Molly thrive, and she didn't want to leave their nest. Juilette and Rece are so glad she decided to stay.

Peggy was, understandably, unsure of how to handle the new baby bird in the house. But after a few days, she became curious and the two formed a friendship. As Molly grew, Juliette began sharing their bond on social media where the unusual and sweet relationship continues to gain a lot of attention.

“I love to describe them as ‘acceptance, love, and unity’ despite their differences,” Juliette tells My Modern Met. “We call it our modern-day Pooh and Piglet story.” Ruby was added to the mix later on, and she and Molly became instant friends.

The living situation is not without its challenges. Peggy is protective of Ruby, and Molly can be aggressive when it’s the magpie mating season. To ensure that things remain calm and safe for everyone, Juliette and Reece make sure that the animals have the space to be themselves. For Molly, in particular, this means having access to the outdoors with other wild birds.

Follow the trio on Instagram to see what they're up to next.

Juliette Wells and her partner Reece found Molly in a park near their home and took in the then-baby bird.

Now, the animals' popular Instagram account shares a peek into their lives.

Watch them interact in adorable Instagram videos:

