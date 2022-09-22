Home / Animals

Raccoon and Fawn Who Both Lost Their Moms Form a Sweet Friendship

By Sara Barnes on September 22, 2022
Hope the Deer and Jasper the Raccoon

In 2021, licensed wildlife rehabilitator Carrie Long received a call about a baby raccoon that needed help. Cold, wet, and hungry, Long was alerted just in time. The raccoon was three weeks old, had been abandoned by his mother, and was barely surviving a rainstorm. Long took him in and nursed him back to health, and she named him Jasper. The raccoon reached adulthood and was free to leave, but Jasper continued to stay by her side.

Long specializes in rescuing orphaned deer as part of her nonprofit Texas Fawn and Friends. With Jasper now a permanent part of the family, he accompanies her outside and meets many of the fawns currently in the organization’s care. Of all the deer he's met, however, there is one with whom he's formed a strong bond: Hope.

“Hope was a fawn that I received in that had [also] lost her mother,” Long explains to My Modern Met. “As time went on, Hope was released as she became old enough.” She was happy to stay close by in the yard, and Jasper could play with her when he went outside. “He loves playing with the dogs but he has so much fun with her, I guess because she’s larger than the dogs and he’s able to hold on to her!”

Long captures sweet videos of their relationship that show Hope laying in the grass as Jasper gives her hugs and little nuzzles. It’s clear he’s smitten with her. “He really gets excited when he sees her in the yard,” Long shares.

Jasper and Hope are just two of the animals who have been helped by Long and her work at Texas Fawn and Friends. She’s expecting to have over 100 fawns to care for this year—orphans that would likely not survive without her. You can learn much more about Texas Fawn and Friends on the nonprofit’s website.

Carrie Long of Texas Fawn and Friends rescued a baby raccoon who needed her help. She nursed him back to health and named him Jasper.

Hope the Deer and Jasper the Raccoon

In her work as a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, she takes in fawns to help rescue them and allow them to thrive in the wild. One of those fawns is named Hope.

Hope the Deer and Jasper the Raccoon

Jasper has met a lot of the deer on the Texas Fawn and Friends grounds, but he and Hope have formed a special bond.

Hope the Deer and Jasper the Raccoon

Watch them nuzzle in the adorable videos below.

Texas Fawn and Friends: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Carrie Long. 

Related Articles:

Orphaned Baby Gorilla and Chimpanzee Form an Adorable Friendship

This Woman Has Dedicated Her Life To Rescuing Hundreds of Neglected Animals [Interview]

Inspiring Burn-Survivor Cat Comforts Other Rescued Animals at Emergency Clinic

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Funny Animal Photos Are the Winners of the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Queen’s Corgis and Horses Say Their Last Goodbye to the Historic Monarch
These Unexpectedly Fearsome Photos of Ants Will Keep You Up at Night
Baby Seal Breaks Into New Zealand Home to Terrify Cat and Lounge on Couch
New Research Finds That Insects Can Possibly Feel Pain
Man Finds Rare Mirror-Like Scarab Beetle While on a Stroll

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Lolita the Orca May Soon Go Free After Decades of Forced Captivity
Japanese Shrine Creates Custom Water Sanctuary for Bees To Stay Hydrated
Sweet Bat Portraits Dispel Stereotypes of These Incredibly Important Mammals
Trove of Jurassic-Era Fossilized Fish Discovered on an English Dairy Farm
Photographer Gets Rare Glimpse of British Columbia’s Spirit Bears
Cincinnati Zoo Announces the Name of Newborn Hippo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.