This Smart Oven Brings Restaurant-Grade Live-Fire Cooking to Your Home

Live-fire cooking has given us some of the most enticing dishes in modern cuisine. From different cuts of beef to cast iron bakes, this method adds a smoky flavor with a crispy texture that can’t be replicated elsewhere. But for all its tastiness, cooking with live fire is often thought to be only for pros, and its delicacies only found in restaurants. The Dome Gen 2 by Gozney is here to challenge these ideas and allow you to cook live-fire dishes right at home.

This outdoor oven is a revamped version of the original Dome, released in 2021. It was invented by self-taught designer Tom Gozney, who was inspired to make live-fire cooking easier for everybody after reaping the benefits of this activity while battling addiction. The cleverness of this cooking appliance landed it in TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2021 list.

The new design takes into consideration suggestions by renowned chefs, such as Chris Bianco, Rasheed Philips, and Michelin-starred chef Dalad Kambhu. “Our ambassadors don’t just endorse the product, they live with it, cook on it, push it,” Gozney explains. “They’ve played a real role in helping shape Dome Gen 2 by feeding back insights from both home and restaurant use.”

The regular Dome Gen 2 offers 40% more cooking space, while the XL has 90% more room, allowing you to cook up to three pizzas at the same time. However, the company hopes its customers will cook much more than pizza in it. After all, its biggest asset is the option to cook with wood, gas, or charcoal. Its integrated Wood-Fire Control Kit allows users to control the intensity by dialing oxygen directly into the fire, which makes using wood as accessible as cooking with gas.

“The gas system offers smooth, incremental flame adjustment, from gentle heat to a rolling flame,” explains the company. For a perfect meal, the Dome Gen 2 series also boasts twin meat probes to cook two separate cuts, letting you know exactly when each one is ready. Meanwhile, its lateral flame, a signature element of the Dome oven, provides even, consistent heat to the dish. Finally, it also comes with an easy-read temperature console, as well as a built-in timer.

The Dome Gen 2 has just been released, with a starting price of £1,999.99 (about $2,682) for the Dome Gen 2, and £2,499.99 (about $3,353) for Dome XL Gen 2. To learn more about what you can cook in it or to order your own, visit the official Gozney website.

The Dome Gen 2 by Gozney brings live-fire cooking to your home.

The new design takes into consideration suggestions made by renowned chefs, such as Chris Bianco, Rasheed Philips, and Michelin-starred chef Dalad Kambhu.

Its biggest asset is the option to cook with wood, gas, or charcoal, allowing you to control the intensity by dialing oxygen directly into the fire.

The Dome Gen 2 has just been released, with a starting price of £1,999.99 ($2,682) for the Dome Gen 2, and £2,499.99 ($3,353) for Dome XL Gen 2.

Gozney: Website | Instagram

All images via Gozney.

Related Articles :

Spice Up Your Cooking With These Fun (And Functional) Kitchen Items

Whet Your Appetite With Nearly 13,000 Historical Cookbooks in This Sprawling Online Archive

28 Creative ‘Star Wars’ Kitchen Gadgets That Are Fun and Functional

Keep Your Kitchen Clean With This Playful Mushroom Funnel