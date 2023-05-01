Home / Design / Creative Products

28 Creative ‘Star Wars’ Kitchen Gadgets That Are Fun and Functional

By Pinar Noorata on April 30, 2023
Star Wars Kitchen Gadgets

If you thought Baby Yoda was adorable, wait until you see how cute these Star Wars-themed kitchen gadgets are. Whether you want a pressure cooker or just a fun apron, there’s a nifty Star Wars version available—check out this BB-8 Instant Pot and Chewbacca apron. The best part is you won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to grab these gadgets for yourself. All of these Star Wars kitchenware and cookware items are available to purchase online. Williams Sonoma even has an exclusive Star Wars collection to “fulfill your destiny and restore order to your kitchen!”

Whether you’re a Jedi through and through or your allegiance lies with the Dark Side, there’s an endless selection of devices, tools, and handy items for the kitchen that can easily show you’re a Star Wars fan. You could use lightsaber chopsticks (that actually light up) to support your soba, or a Darth Vader toaster to brand your bread, and set a Death Star kitchen timer while you relax with your favorite drink in a wine glass inspired by Princess Lea and Han Solo’s comedically romantic banter. The possibilities are truly endless!

Scroll down to check out some of the best Star Wars kitchen gadgets available to purchase right now.

Darth Vader Toaster

Darth Vader Toaster

Uncanny Brands | $44.99

 

Han Solo in Carbonite Signature Roaster

Han Solo in Carbonite Signature Roaster

Le Creuset | $1,690

 

R2-D2 Coffee Press

R2-D2 Coffee Press

TEENKON | $15.97

 

Darth Vader Mug

Darth Vader Mug

Star Wars | $29.99

 

Death Star Kitchen Timer

Death Star Kitchen Timer

Star Wars | $59.95

 

BB-8 Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

BB-8 Instant Pot

Instant Pot | $73.33

 

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

Williams Sonoma | $59.95

 

R2-D2 Popcorn Maker

R2-D2 Popcorn Maker

Williams Sonoma | $99.95

 

Death Star Cheese Board

Death Star Cheese Board for Picnics

TOSCANA | $39.95

 

R2-D2 and C-3PO Spice Shakers

R2-D2 and C-3PO Spice Shakers

Star Wars | $39.99

 

“May the Fork Be With You” Fork

May the Fork Be With You Fork

LAIX | $11.99

 

Baby Yoda Ramen Noodle Bowl and Chopsticks

Baby Yoda Ramen Noodle Bowl an Chopsticks

Star Wars | $29.99

 

Star Wars Helmet Tumblers

Star Wars Helmet Tumblers

JoyJolt | $29.95

 

BB-8 Beer Stein

BB-8 Beer Stein

Star Wars | $24.99

 

Stormtrooper Whiskey Decanter + 2 Glasses

Stormtrooper Decanter + 2 Glasses

PYPIBAWLI | $34.99

 

8-Piece R2-D2 Measuring Cups

R2-D2 Measuring Cups

ThinkGeek | $90.80

 

4-Piece Star Wars Cookie Cutters

Star Wars Cookie Cutters

LOLIROCK | $11.98

 

Death Star Cookie Jar

Death Star Cookie Jar

Star Wars | $49.99

 

Mandalorian Chip Clips

Mandalorian Chip Clips

Star Wars | $17.99

 

Millennium Falcon Cutting Board

Millennium Falcon Cutting Board

PromiDesign | $59.99

 

Lightsaber Chopsticks

Lightsaber Chopsticks

Kotobukiya | $24.99

 

Chewbacca Apron

Chewbacca Apron

Williams-Sonoma | $39.95

 

Millennium Falcon Spatula

Millennium Falcon Spatula

Star Wars | $26.99

 

Boba Fett Mandalorian Dinnerware Dining Set

Boba Fett Mandalorian Dinnerware Dining Set

Star Wars | $55.99

 

Storm Trooper Mug

Storm Trooper Mug

Vandor | $17.85

 

I Love You and I Know You Stemless Wine Glasses

I Love You & I Know You Star Wars Wine Glasses

Star Wars Saga | $27.99

 

Death Star Ice Molds

Death Star Ice Molds

Star Wars | $9.95

 

Lightsaber Salt & Pepper Shakers

Lightsaber Salt & Pepper Shakers

Pangea Brands | $39.99

 

This article has been edited and updated.

