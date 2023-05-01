28 Creative ‘Star Wars’ Kitchen Gadgets That Are Fun and Functional

If you thought Baby Yoda was adorable, wait until you see how cute these Star Wars-themed kitchen gadgets are. Whether you want a pressure cooker or just a fun apron, there’s a nifty Star Wars version available—check out this BB-8 Instant Pot and Chewbacca apron. The best part is you won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to grab these gadgets for yourself. All of these Star Wars kitchenware and cookware items are available to purchase online. Williams Sonoma even has an exclusive Star Wars collection to “fulfill your destiny and restore order to your kitchen!”
Whether you’re a Jedi through and through or your allegiance lies with the Dark Side, there’s an endless selection of devices, tools, and handy items for the kitchen that can easily show you’re a Star Wars fan. You could use lightsaber chopsticks (that actually light up) to support your soba, or a Darth Vader toaster to brand your bread, and set a Death Star kitchen timer while you relax with your favorite drink in a wine glass inspired by Princess Lea and Han Solo’s comedically romantic banter. The possibilities are truly endless!
Scroll down to check out some of the best Star Wars kitchen gadgets available to purchase right now.
Darth Vader Toaster
Han Solo in Carbonite Signature Roaster
R2-D2 Coffee Press
Darth Vader Mug
Death Star Kitchen Timer
BB-8 Instant Pot Pressure Cooker
Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker
R2-D2 Popcorn Maker
Death Star Cheese Board
R2-D2 and C-3PO Spice Shakers
“May the Fork Be With You” Fork
Baby Yoda Ramen Noodle Bowl and Chopsticks
Star Wars Helmet Tumblers
BB-8 Beer Stein
Stormtrooper Whiskey Decanter + 2 Glasses
8-Piece R2-D2 Measuring Cups
4-Piece Star Wars Cookie Cutters
Death Star Cookie Jar
Mandalorian Chip Clips
Millennium Falcon Cutting Board
Lightsaber Chopsticks
Chewbacca Apron
Millennium Falcon Spatula
Boba Fett Mandalorian Dinnerware Dining Set
Storm Trooper Mug
I Love You and I Know You Stemless Wine Glasses
Death Star Ice Molds
Lightsaber Salt & Pepper Shakers
This article has been edited and updated.
