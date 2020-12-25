Help Us Support Public Art Classrooms in Need by Contributing to ‘Donors Choose’

At My Modern Met, we believe that art is a fundamental part of being human. Access to it is critical. Whether this involves learning how to draw, reading art history, or discovering the work of an emerging artist, engagement with creativity is something that needs to be fostered—and protected. We are dedicated to making sure that access to art is possible for everyone. Through My Modern Met Foundation, we are committed to helping fund educators via Donors Choose.

If you’re not familiar with Donors Choose, it’s a giving website that “empowers public school teachers from across the country to request much-needed materials for their students.” When visiting the website, you can search for classrooms that need support. Through their robust search feature, you can discover a classroom in your area and/or filter the search based on needs—from books to technology to musical instruments and more. On our own Donors Choose Giving Page, we’ve highlighted classrooms throughout the U.S. that are focused on visual art and are in need of supplies.

We’ve started giving by directly donating $100 each to five classrooms. Four of the classrooms that received donations focus on visual arts and one on architecture. This is just the start for us; we will regularly be donating to different classrooms, using proceeds from our My Modern Met Membership and My Modern Met Store to help fund them.

We hope that you’ll consider making a tax-deductible donation to a classroom in need.

Want to help a public school classroom in need? Visit Donors Choose to find classroom projects that are looking for funding.

Here are classrooms still looking for funding. Use the Donors Choose search function to find more projects in your area or by a specific need.

Donors Choose: Website | My Modern Met Giving Page

