Home / Art / Street Art

Male Statues Are Transformed Into Fathers Carrying Their Babies

By Eva Baron on November 26, 2024

On International Men’s Day, November 19, male statues across Sweden were adorned with baby slings, carriers, and dolls. From Malmö in the south to Umeå in the north, several Swedish cities bore witness to statues transforming into fathers through the brilliant #Kvantitetstidspappan campaign, conceived by the Swedish think tank Arena Idé.

Sweden boasts some of the world’s most robust parental leave policies, offering both parents a combined total of 480 days’ parental benefit per child. Though these days are intended to be shared between parents, Swedish fathers take only 30.9% of parental leave days and 38% of sick leave to care for children. Roughly translating to “Quantity Time Dad,” Kvantitetstidspappan challenged these disparities in a subversive celebration of International Men’s Day.

Arena Idé and fathers around the country located male statues and wrapped baby accessories around them, including Standing Man in Umeå, Hjalmar Branting in Stockholm, and Det svenska tungsinnet in Malmö. The baby slings and carriers diminished traditional associations with stoicism and masculine power, instead reimagining these statues as contemporary models of fatherly engagement.

“When discussing equality in the work place, we often focus on women and the negative consequences inequality has upon them. But here, we see that men also lose out on something important—time with their children,” Vilgot Österlund, a statistician at Arena Idé said in a statement. “With our statue campaign, new statistics, and our proposals, we hope to make this a little clearer!”

The campaign urged workplaces to reconsider parental expectations, especially as they related to fathers. Arena Idé proposed reforms such as redistribution of parental allowance days, increasing mutual parental leave days, and introducing employer bonuses for workplaces that encourage equal leave between parents.

This initiative generated tremendous visibility across Swedish media outlets, as well as on Instagram. One user shared a post that said “more dads should spend more time at home with their children, something that we as a society should encourage through reformation and pep!”

To learn more about the Kvantitetstidspappan campaign, visit Arena Idé’s website.

For International Men’s Day, male statues across Sweden were adorned with baby carriers, slings, and dolls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vilgot Österlund (@vilgotost)

The campaign, called #Kvantitetstidspappan, sought to challenge disparities between parental leave policies and expectations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arena Idé (@tankesmedjan)

Male statues, traditionally symbolic of stoicism or masculine strength, transformed into contemporary models of engaged fatherhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samuel Björklund (@1nstagramuel)

The think tank behind the campaign, Arena Idé, released an in-depth report about workplace disparities and proposals of how to encourage fathers to spend more time at home with their children.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arena Idé (@tankesmedjan)

Arena Idé: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Source: Arena Idé

Related Articles:

Swedish Armed Forces Campaign Champions LGBTQ+ Inclusivity and Pride

Artist Creates Massive Murals Around the World to Spread the Idea of Hope

What is Installation Art? Learn About the History and the Best Work from the Past Decade

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vibrant New Mural Celebrates the Creativity of Manchester’s Northern Quarter
Lacework Mural In Łódź Celebrates City’s History With The Textile Industry
Anna Kendrick Donates All of Her Income From ‘Woman of the Hour’ Film to Victims of Violent Crime
Street Artist Brings Vibrant Array of Marine Life to the Busy Streets of Manhattan
Street Artist Captures the Chaos of Life Through Vibrant, Expressive Murals
Artist Uses Local Resident To Capture the Spirit of Brixton in New Mural

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Updated JR Monograph Chronicles French Street Artist’s Rise to Fame
Vhils and Bordalo II Collaborate on Stunning Mural Celebrating Charles Darwin
Swedish Armed Forces Campaign Champions LGBTQ+ Inclusivity and Pride
Street Artist Breathes New Life Into Forgotten Spaces With Captivating Portrait Murals
Artist Covertly ”Vandalized“ Public Sign, Actually Improved Traffic on LA Freeway
Miss Kansas Courageously Calls Out Her Abuser on Public Stage, Launches Fight Against Domestic Violence

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.