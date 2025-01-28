Home / Inspiring

Students Move Teacher to Tears by Holding Handwritten Thank You Signs During Zoom Class

By Regina Sienra on January 28, 2025
@lauren_herrle surprised the sweetest teacher on our last day of class ❤️ #HolidayCrafts #CancelTheNoise #UpTheBeat #fyp ♬ original sound – lauren_herrle

Many teachers go out of their way for their students, even if it means taking on extra work and devoting more time to improving their craft. A prime example of this is how teachers have had to adapt to remote learning and Zoom classes, which may have reached their height during the pandemic, but continue to be a useful resource for emergencies such as snow days and school closures during the California wildfires. Aware of these challenges, a group of students came up with a heartfelt way to thank their teacher, Dr. Brown.

The heartwarming tribute was shared by student Lauren Herrle on TikTok, who was a student at Chapman University in 2020. In an interview with Yahoo News Australia, Herrle describes Dr. Brown as “one of the sweetest teachers.” As such, she and her classmates wanted their instructor to know how appreciative they were.

“We all started class with our cameras off,” the video’s overlay text explains. At the start, Dr. Brown can be heard saying, “Is it the cool thing to do, not turn your camera on?” Confused, the teacher wonders if it's his fault. “I’ve heard that, I’ve heard that in some classes nobody turns their camera on, including the instructor.”

To put him at ease, a student interjects, “So, Dr. Brown, we actually kind of wanted to do something.” Almost at once, all students turn on their cameras, revealing that every single one of them is holding a handwritten thank you message for the teacher. Some simply say, “Thank you, Dr. Brown” or “Thank you for a great semester,” while others send an even more powerful message, such as, “Thank you for making a difference every day.” The teacher can't help but be taken aback, and says, “Oh you guys, you’re going to make me cry.”

Herrle says, “He just comes to class with such good energy and he is always singing and humming and talking to us throughout the class and checking in and asking how our day was and making sure that everyone's alright. He really makes us feel like he cares about our personal life and our mental health and everything, and I just think as a teacher like that's really important to do and we all get that same vibe from him.”

Sources: Lauren Herrle on TikTok; Teacher left in tears over students' Zoom message; New York City schools went online instead of calling a snow day. It didn’t go well; Fires scorched campuses across Los Angeles. Many schools are seeking places to hold classes

Related Articles:

Teacher Celebrates Her Students’ Creativity with a Dress Made from Their Art

Elementary School Teacher Creatively Demonstrates the Power of Words Using Toothpaste

Adorable Video Shows Students Choosing How To Greet Their Teacher Every Morning

Former Science Teacher Hosts Eclipse Party He Promised to His Students 46 Years Ago

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Renowned ANGEL ART Auction Returns to Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires
Pilot Reunites With the Stem Cell Donor Who Saved His Life 8 Years Ago
Teen Rescues Frightened Horse and Leads It to Safety Across 14 Miles During the LA Wildfires
Man Completes 6,000-Mile Solo Ride Across the United States To Raise Awareness About Mustangs [Interview]
Grieving Father Donates Kidney To Save Young Girl’s Life After Losing His Own Daughter to Kidney Disease
Renowned Conservation Photographer Offers Free Fine Art Photo Prints to LA Fire Victims

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Achieves Dream of Becoming Principal After Almost 30 Years as School Janitor
Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms
Artists Are Paying Tribute to the Heroism of Los Angeles Firefighters
LA Firefighters Enter Burning Building To Save Photo Albums and Other Sentimental Items for Family
Woman Who Lived to 116 Credited These Two Things She Ate Every Day as the Secret to Her Longevity
Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.