Students Move Teacher to Tears by Holding Handwritten Thank You Signs During Zoom Class

Many teachers go out of their way for their students, even if it means taking on extra work and devoting more time to improving their craft. A prime example of this is how teachers have had to adapt to remote learning and Zoom classes, which may have reached their height during the pandemic, but continue to be a useful resource for emergencies such as snow days and school closures during the California wildfires. Aware of these challenges, a group of students came up with a heartfelt way to thank their teacher, Dr. Brown.

The heartwarming tribute was shared by student Lauren Herrle on TikTok, who was a student at Chapman University in 2020. In an interview with Yahoo News Australia, Herrle describes Dr. Brown as “one of the sweetest teachers.” As such, she and her classmates wanted their instructor to know how appreciative they were.

“We all started class with our cameras off,” the video’s overlay text explains. At the start, Dr. Brown can be heard saying, “Is it the cool thing to do, not turn your camera on?” Confused, the teacher wonders if it's his fault. “I’ve heard that, I’ve heard that in some classes nobody turns their camera on, including the instructor.”

To put him at ease, a student interjects, “So, Dr. Brown, we actually kind of wanted to do something.” Almost at once, all students turn on their cameras, revealing that every single one of them is holding a handwritten thank you message for the teacher. Some simply say, “Thank you, Dr. Brown” or “Thank you for a great semester,” while others send an even more powerful message, such as, “Thank you for making a difference every day.” The teacher can't help but be taken aback, and says, “Oh you guys, you’re going to make me cry.”

Herrle says, “He just comes to class with such good energy and he is always singing and humming and talking to us throughout the class and checking in and asking how our day was and making sure that everyone's alright. He really makes us feel like he cares about our personal life and our mental health and everything, and I just think as a teacher like that's really important to do and we all get that same vibe from him.”

