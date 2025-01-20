Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Renowned Conservation Photographer Offers Free Fine Art Photo Prints to LA Fire Victims

By Jessica Stewart on January 20, 2025

Rhino sitting under a rainbow

Conservation photographer Ami Vitale is no stranger to lending a helping hand. From shining an international spotlight on the plight of endangered rhinos to co-founding Vital Impacts, a non-profit that uses fine art photography to raise funds for environmental organizations, Vitale is always thinking of what she can do to assist others. And, in light of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, she continues to be an example by doing what she can to help fire victims.

Currently, she is offering a free print of her image A Hopeful Sign to anyone who has lost their home in the LA fires or were impacted by other devastating climate events like the recent floods in Ashevilla, North Carolina. The image shows a black rhino resting under a rainbow at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. One thousand copies are currently available to those who reach out to [email protected], and will be shipped as soon as the person is ready to receive it. Anyone who loves the print but was not impacted by the fire, can purchase it as part of the Vital Impacts annual print sale, with proceeds going toward the protection of the Amazon.

Vitale's thoughtful gesture comes from a personal place. “My sister lost her house in the Ventura fire in 2016 and the thing that upset her the most was losing her art,” the photographer writes on Instagram. In doing her part to give back, Vitale is stepping up and showing that even the smallest gestures can have a great impact.

When someone loses their home, they not only lose the physical place but all of the items and the memories that are attached to them. This image will perhaps go a long way in making whatever new space these homeowners lost a calm, comforting space to create new memories.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

Ami Vitale: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Vital Impacts: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vital Impacts.

Related Articles:

You Can Buy Art To Help Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms

Newly Established LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Will Offer Critical Aid to Artists and Art Workers

Shelters Across the U.S. Are Taking Adoptable Pets From LA To Free Space for Local Animals Affected by the Fires

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Achieves Dream of Becoming Principal After Almost 30 Years as School Janitor
Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms
Artists Are Paying Tribute to the Heroism of Los Angeles Firefighters
LA Firefighters Enter Burning Building To Save Photo Albums and Other Sentimental Items for Family
Woman Who Lived to 116 Credited These Two Things She Ate Every Day as the Secret to Her Longevity
Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer and Scientist Shares Majestic Beauty of “Big Tuskers” [Interview]
Singer Post Malone Leaves $20K Tip for Single Mother Working as Bartender on Christmas Eve
Bold Parakeet Biting a Lizard’s Tail Wins SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
How the “Igloo Effect” Helped a Swedish Man Survive Two Months Trapped in a Frigid Snowed-in Car
Photographer Highlights the Importance of Monarch Butterfly Conservation Through Stunning Images
Bookish Intern Creates an Insightful Display Featuring the Oldest Books in His Library

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.