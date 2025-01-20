Renowned Conservation Photographer Offers Free Fine Art Photo Prints to LA Fire Victims

Conservation photographer Ami Vitale is no stranger to lending a helping hand. From shining an international spotlight on the plight of endangered rhinos to co-founding Vital Impacts, a non-profit that uses fine art photography to raise funds for environmental organizations, Vitale is always thinking of what she can do to assist others. And, in light of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, she continues to be an example by doing what she can to help fire victims.

Currently, she is offering a free print of her image A Hopeful Sign to anyone who has lost their home in the LA fires or were impacted by other devastating climate events like the recent floods in Ashevilla, North Carolina. The image shows a black rhino resting under a rainbow at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. One thousand copies are currently available to those who reach out to [email protected], and will be shipped as soon as the person is ready to receive it. Anyone who loves the print but was not impacted by the fire, can purchase it as part of the Vital Impacts annual print sale, with proceeds going toward the protection of the Amazon.

Vitale's thoughtful gesture comes from a personal place. “My sister lost her house in the Ventura fire in 2016 and the thing that upset her the most was losing her art,” the photographer writes on Instagram. In doing her part to give back, Vitale is stepping up and showing that even the smallest gestures can have a great impact.

When someone loses their home, they not only lose the physical place but all of the items and the memories that are attached to them. This image will perhaps go a long way in making whatever new space these homeowners lost a calm, comforting space to create new memories.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

Ami Vitale: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Vital Impacts: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vital Impacts.

Related Articles :

You Can Buy Art To Help Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms

Newly Established LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Will Offer Critical Aid to Artists and Art Workers

Shelters Across the U.S. Are Taking Adoptable Pets From LA To Free Space for Local Animals Affected by the Fires