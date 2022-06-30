Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Striking Portraits Showcase the Wild Beauty of Camargue Horses in Southern France

By Sara Barnes on June 30, 2022
Camargue Horses by Albert Dros

Photographer Albert Dros captures the majestic beauty of wild white horses in his series titled The White Angels of Camargue. The name refers to the breed of horse, the Camargue, which has an ancient history and is indigenous to its particular region of southern France. They are considered to be one of the oldest breeds in the world, and today they are semi-feral living in the area’s marsh.

Dros has been aware of these horses for many years. “I actually visited the place because of my friend and great photographer Daniel Kordan has been organizing tours there for a long time,” he explains to My Modern Met. “[Daniel] asked me if I could step in for him, so I did.” Dros and a group of photographers then spent five days snapping portraits of the creatures and the people who look after them, known as guardians.

“It was great to finally see them in person and meet the guardians,” Dros continues. “The guardians have a special connection with these horses. The horses are super well behaved and it's beautiful to see their connection with the guardians. They are very calm and kind.”

Dros' photos feature action shots of the horses along with more tranquil moments with their protectors. To achieve the variety of images, he gave some direction to the horses' humans. “I communicated with the guardians during our photography and asked them to run through the water with the Sun behind,” he shares, “and [we] tried out different kinds of compositions. I also photographed the horses and guardians in their natural habitat in different locations. ”

The White Angels of Camargue is a compelling combination of gorgeous landscapes and the magnificent beauty of horses. Thanks to Dros’ expertise, the two complement each other and allow you to admire both flora and fauna. “I am very happy with the series that came out,” he says. “I tried to implement a little bit of everything: portraits of the horses, standing still, running, etc. But also their beautiful close-up details. That, along with them in action: running through water and sand with splashing water and dust. This is where you can really see the movement.”

For all of the series’ polish, there’s one thing you don’t see in the photos but is definitely there: mosquitoes. “Especially in the swamps and forest, there were 10000s of them,” Dros recalls. “Any spray I used didn’t work, and they seemed to really love my blood. After the first evening of photographing, I already had more than 50 bites. Luckily, they were not extremely itchy and I took them for granted. Because the shots and experience were worth it!”

Photographer Albert Dros captures the majestic beauty of wild white horses in his series titled The White Angels of Camargue.

Camargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert Dros

The name refers to the breed of horse, the Camargue, which has an ancient history and is indigenous to its particular region of southern France.

Camargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert Dros

Dros spent five days snapping portraits of the creatures and the people who look after them, known as guardians.

Camargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert Dros

“The guardians have a special connection with these horses,” Dros tells My Modern Met.

Camargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert Dros

“The horses are super well behaved and it's beautiful to see their connection with the guardians. They are very calm and kind.”

Camargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert DrosCamargue Horses by Albert Dros

Albert Dros: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Albert Dros.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

