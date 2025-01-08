Bold Parakeet Biting a Lizard’s Tail Wins SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year Contest

A bold parakeet defending its territory from a hungry monitor lizard won Hira Punjabi the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition. Now in its seventh year, the contest is run by the Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers and showcases an extraordinary array of avian beauty.

Punjabi took the image at Keoladeo National Park in the north Indian state of Rajasthan. The accomplished wildlife photographer has been frequenting the park for the last 30 years, making him quite familiar with the behavior of the birds. This includes attacking any lizards or snakes that may try to feed on their eggs. His shot of the parakeet nipping on a monitor lizard's tail was taken during such an event, which lasted more than an hour.

Stunning bird portraits were awarded second and third place. Thomas McDonnell's moody image of a red grouse in flight and Maggie Bullock's fascinating photo of a great grey owl touching down in the snow are worthy prize winners in a field of over 2,300 photos.

As always, the contest benefitted the UK's Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, raising nearly $3,600 for the organization. Scroll down to see the winners and our favorites from the Very Highly Commended selection.

Here are the winners of the 2024 SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year contest.

Over 2,300 images were entered into the contest, which is now in its seventh year.

The photo competition is also a fundraiser for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

