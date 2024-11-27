Here Are the 25 Finalists of the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

After announcing its winners last month, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year has opened voting for its People's Choice Award. From the nearly 60,000 photos entered and 100 finalists, 25 exceptional images were placed in the running for this honor.

The public can vote online or via digital screens at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London for their favorite photo. The winner will then be announced in early February.

“The People’s Choice Award allows members of the public from across the globe to join the jury and vote for their winning image, inspiring everyone to connect with the natural world,” says Dr. Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum. “As always, this year's selection of images for the competition’s 60th anniversary is truly exceptional, and we can't wait to see which one will be chosen as the public's favorite!”

Standouts include Arvind Ramamurthy’s memorable image of an Indian wolf pack pausing briefly as they play in a field,

Piotr Naskrecki's rare portrait of a four-toed sengi foraging for food in Mozambique, and Jess Findlay's powerful photo of a barn owl flying out of a derelict barn in Vancouver.

Scroll down to see the finalists, and then head over to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year website to cast your vote. Voting will remain open until January 29, 2025.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest has announced the 25 finalists of its People's Choice Award.

The public is invited to cast their vote online until January 29, 2025.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Natural History Museum – Wildlife Photographer of the Year.